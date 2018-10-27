Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Western Oregon University (WOU)

2024 Western Oregon State College Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 88.0% of freshman live on campus at Western Oregon State College?

What type of housing does Western Oregon State College provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Western Oregon State College, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Western Oregon University (WOU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Western Oregon University (WOU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Western Oregon University (WOU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Western Oregon University (WOU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Western Oregon University (WOU) dorm rooms?

The Western Oregon University (WOU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Western Oregon University (WOU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Western Oregon University (WOU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

00:27
Welcome to landers hall
Dorms
Welcome to the community lounge in Landers Hall! The community lounge is where the residents of Landers get together for study sessions, game nights, and hall events. Landers Hall offers pod-style living and single-gender communities.
00:52
A typical dorm room in landers hall
Dorms
This is what a typical double suite dorm room looks like in one of our three freshman residence halls, Landers Hall! Landers features rooms grouped into pods rather than typical halls, and each pod is single gender rather than co-ed. Landers features the closest access to the RSC and to Valsetz Dining Hall, and was updated just a few years ago!
00:54
Welcome to ackerman hall
Dorms
Welcome to the community lounge in Ackerman Hall, our newest residence hall on campus at WOU! The community lounge is where my hall gets together for study sessions, game nights, and hall events. Ackerman Hall opened in 2011 and is LEED certified as one of the most environmentally-friendly residence halls in the nation!
04:22
Interview with cesar
Dorms
Let's say hello to my friend Cesar, who is a freshman here at WOU majoring in Education! He is also a Hall Host alongside me, and lives in Heritage Hall! In this video, I ask Cesar about his experiences here at WOU, what it's like to be a Hall Host, and we talk about the affordability of our school.
00:41
A typical dorm room in heritage hall
Dorms
This is what a typical double suite dorm room looks like in one of our three freshman residence halls, Heritage Hall! Heritage Hall is the "typical freshman hall" at WOU because only first-year students reside in this hall. Heritage offers co-ed living, lots of activities, and friendly communities! Let's check it out!
06:59
What is it like to be a resident assistant?
Dorms
One of the many leadership opportunities at WOU is being an RA (Resident Assistant). The RAs live in the halls on-campus to ensure resident safety, host events, and more. In this video, we talk to the RA of my hall, Zachary, about his experience in this position, as well as about his experiences at WOU overall.
00:37
Welcome to heritage hall
Dorms
Welcome to Heritage Hall, one of our three freshman residence halls here at WOU! Heritage is situated at the north end of our campus, within close walking distance to Valsetz Dining Hall and the heart of campus. This is what the lounge area in each hall in Heritage looks like, aptly named "The Fishbowl." Let's check it out!
01:03
A typical dorm room in ackerman hall
Dorms
This is what a typical double suite dorm room looks like in one of our three freshman residence halls, Ackerman Hall! Come take a peek in my room! Ackerman Hall is where I live on-campus, and I absolutely love living in this building. Some of the perks to living in Ackerman include two single-stall gender-neutral restrooms in each hall (in addition to the larger communal restrooms) and hall-specific laundry rooms, meaning you don't have to share laundry machines with the entire building!
00:46
A night hanging out in my hall
Dorms
Because college is all about balance, here is a look at what a night hanging out in the community lounge of my hall is like! Say hello to my RA and some of my hallmates as we chat, laugh, study, and play video games. My hall is truly a community that I adore.

Western Oregon University (WOU) Ackerman Hall

00:54
Welcome to ackerman hall
Dorms
Welcome to the community lounge in Ackerman Hall, our newest residence hall on campus at WOU! The community lounge is where my hall gets together for study sessions, game nights, and hall events. Ackerman Hall opened in 2011 and is LEED certified as one of the most environmentally-friendly residence halls in the nation!
06:59
What is it like to be a resident assistant?
Dorms
One of the many leadership opportunities at WOU is being an RA (Resident Assistant). The RAs live in the halls on-campus to ensure resident safety, host events, and more. In this video, we talk to the RA of my hall, Zachary, about his experience in this position, as well as about his experiences at WOU overall.
01:03
A typical dorm room in ackerman hall
Dorms
This is what a typical double suite dorm room looks like in one of our three freshman residence halls, Ackerman Hall! Come take a peek in my room! Ackerman Hall is where I live on-campus, and I absolutely love living in this building. Some of the perks to living in Ackerman include two single-stall gender-neutral restrooms in each hall (in addition to the larger communal restrooms) and hall-specific laundry rooms, meaning you don't have to share laundry machines with the entire building!
00:46
A night hanging out in my hall
Dorms
Because college is all about balance, here is a look at what a night hanging out in the community lounge of my hall is like! Say hello to my RA and some of my hallmates as we chat, laugh, study, and play video games. My hall is truly a community that I adore.

Western Oregon University (WOU) Heritage Hall

04:22
Interview with cesar
Dorms
Let's say hello to my friend Cesar, who is a freshman here at WOU majoring in Education! He is also a Hall Host alongside me, and lives in Heritage Hall! In this video, I ask Cesar about his experiences here at WOU, what it's like to be a Hall Host, and we talk about the affordability of our school.
00:41
A typical dorm room in heritage hall
Dorms
This is what a typical double suite dorm room looks like in one of our three freshman residence halls, Heritage Hall! Heritage Hall is the "typical freshman hall" at WOU because only first-year students reside in this hall. Heritage offers co-ed living, lots of activities, and friendly communities! Let's check it out!
00:37
Welcome to heritage hall
Dorms
Welcome to Heritage Hall, one of our three freshman residence halls here at WOU! Heritage is situated at the north end of our campus, within close walking distance to Valsetz Dining Hall and the heart of campus. This is what the lounge area in each hall in Heritage looks like, aptly named "The Fishbowl." Let's check it out!

Western Oregon University (WOU) Landers Hall

00:27
Welcome to landers hall
Dorms
Welcome to the community lounge in Landers Hall! The community lounge is where the residents of Landers get together for study sessions, game nights, and hall events. Landers Hall offers pod-style living and single-gender communities.
00:52
A typical dorm room in landers hall
Dorms
This is what a typical double suite dorm room looks like in one of our three freshman residence halls, Landers Hall! Landers features rooms grouped into pods rather than typical halls, and each pod is single gender rather than co-ed. Landers features the closest access to the RSC and to Valsetz Dining Hall, and was updated just a few years ago!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved