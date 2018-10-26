Sign Up
Western Oregon University (WOU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Western Oregon University (WOU)?

Visiting Western Oregon University (WOU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Western Oregon University (WOU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Monmouth as well. Remember that Monmouth is also catering to 4781 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Western Oregon University (WOU)?

The Western Oregon University (WOU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Monmouth. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Best Western Dallas Inn & Suites at Western Oregon University (WOU)
  • College Inn at Western Oregon University (WOU)
  • Premier RV Resort of Salem Oregon at Western Oregon University (WOU)
  • The Grand Hotel in Salem at Western Oregon University (WOU)
  • Riverside Inn Dallas at Western Oregon University (WOU)
  • MaMere's Guest House - Historic B&B at Western Oregon University (WOU)
  • Phoenix Inn Suites Salem at Western Oregon University (WOU)

What do families do in Monmouth when they visit Western Oregon University (WOU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Monmouth. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Western Oregon University (WOU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Monmouth.

00:35
Welcome to western oregon university!
Campus
Welcome to Western Oregon University, also commonly referred to as WOU or Western! I am so glad you're here, and I can't wait to show you around this wonderful campus that I call home! Let's get started!
00:38
Resources of the residential service center
Campus
The Residential Service Center, also known as the RSC, is a great resource for students living on-campus. You can check out temporary keys if you lock yourself out of your dorm room, send and receive mail, utilize the computer lab, and more! The RSC is open seven days a week, so the staff is always there to answer your questions and help you out!
04:27
A day in my life at wou
Food
Come along with me on a day in my life at WOU! I go to some classes, meet up with friends, attend a workshop event, and more! Every day is different in my life, which is what makes college such an exciting time.
00:52
A typical dorm room in landers hall
Dorms
This is what a typical double suite dorm room looks like in one of our three freshman residence halls, Landers Hall! Landers features rooms grouped into pods rather than typical halls, and each pod is single gender rather than co-ed. Landers features the closest access to the RSC and to Valsetz Dining Hall, and was updated just a few years ago!
04:32
Interview with mackenzie
Campus
Meet my friend Mackenzie, who is a freshman here at WOU! She is an Education major, and is also a Hall Host alongside me! In this video, Mackenzie tells you about her experiences here at WOU, why she chose this school, and what her favorite and least favorite things about our campus are!
06:54
What do the ambassadors and the plus team do?
Academics
Here at WOU, two of our prominent leadership groups are the PLUS Team (Peer Leaders Understanding Students) and the Ambassadors. The PLUS Team organizes new student week, preview days, and other outreach events, whereas the Ambassadors give tours of our campus to prospective students and their families. In this video, Ellie tells you about her experience working with both groups, and about her overall experiences here at WOU.
06:59
What is it like to be a resident assistant?
Dorms
One of the many leadership opportunities at WOU is being an RA (Resident Assistant). The RAs live in the halls on-campus to ensure resident safety, host events, and more. In this video, we talk to the RA of my hall, Zachary, about his experience in this position, as well as about his experiences at WOU overall.
00:54
Welcome to ackerman hall
Dorms
Welcome to the community lounge in Ackerman Hall, our newest residence hall on campus at WOU! The community lounge is where my hall gets together for study sessions, game nights, and hall events. Ackerman Hall opened in 2011 and is LEED certified as one of the most environmentally-friendly residence halls in the nation!
01:03
A typical dorm room in ackerman hall
Dorms
This is what a typical double suite dorm room looks like in one of our three freshman residence halls, Ackerman Hall! Come take a peek in my room! Ackerman Hall is where I live on-campus, and I absolutely love living in this building. Some of the perks to living in Ackerman include two single-stall gender-neutral restrooms in each hall (in addition to the larger communal restrooms) and hall-specific laundry rooms, meaning you don't have to share laundry machines with the entire building!
00:32
Does western oregon university have a quad?
Here at WOU, we have one singular quad called The Grove. The Grove is situated in front of Ackerman Hall, and is where we hold events like club fairs, community outreach, barbecues, and more! The Grove is always open for impromptu sports matches and study sessions too, rain or shine!
