When is the best time to visit Western Oregon University (WOU)?

Visiting Western Oregon University (WOU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Western Oregon University (WOU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Monmouth as well. Remember that Monmouth is also catering to 4781 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Western Oregon University (WOU)?

The Western Oregon University (WOU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Monmouth. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Best Western Dallas Inn & Suites at Western Oregon University (WOU)

College Inn at Western Oregon University (WOU)

Premier RV Resort of Salem Oregon at Western Oregon University (WOU)

The Grand Hotel in Salem at Western Oregon University (WOU)

Riverside Inn Dallas at Western Oregon University (WOU)

MaMere's Guest House - Historic B&B at Western Oregon University (WOU)

Phoenix Inn Suites Salem at Western Oregon University (WOU)

What do families do in Monmouth when they visit Western Oregon University (WOU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Monmouth. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Western Oregon University (WOU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Monmouth.

