When is the best time to visit Gonzaga University (GU)?

Visiting Gonzaga University (GU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Gonzaga University (GU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Spokane as well. Remember that Spokane is also catering to 4965 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Gonzaga University (GU)?

The Gonzaga University (GU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Spokane. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Spokane when they visit Gonzaga University (GU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Spokane. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Gonzaga University (GU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Spokane.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Gonzaga University (GU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

