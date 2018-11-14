Sign Up
Gonzaga University (GU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Gonzaga University (GU)?

Visiting Gonzaga University (GU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Gonzaga University (GU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Spokane as well. Remember that Spokane is also catering to 4965 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Gonzaga University (GU)?

The Gonzaga University (GU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Spokane. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Best Western Plus City Center at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Downtowner Motel at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • The Davenport Grand, Autograph Collection at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Oxford Suites Spokane at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • The Davenport Tower, Autograph Collection at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • FairBridge Inn Express Spokane at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • The Davenport Lusso, Autograph Collection at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Stay Alfred at M at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • The Historic Davenport, Autograph Collection at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • 1899 House Bed & Breakfast at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Montvale Hotel at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Holiday Inn Express Spokane-Downtown at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • The Centennial Hotel Spokane at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Tiki Lodge at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Baymont by Wyndham Spokane at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Hotel Ruby2 at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Baymont Inn & Suites Spokane at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Bel-Air 7 Motel at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Spokane Club at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Spokane City Center at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Spokane at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Quality Inn & Suites Airport at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Marianna Stoltz House Bed and Breakfast at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Madison Inn by Riversage at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Odell House Lodging at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Turning Leaf Townhomes at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Park Lane Motel Suites & RV Park at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Davenport Hotel Tower at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Roberts Mansion Inn & Event Center at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • West Wynn Motel at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Hotel Ruby at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Al's Motel at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Shangri-La Motel at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Boulevard Motel at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Quality Inn Downtown 4th Avenue at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Spokane at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Spokane Downtown at the Convention Center at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Red Lion River Inn Spokane at Gonzaga University (GU)
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Spokane Downtown at Gonzaga University (GU)

What do families do in Spokane when they visit Gonzaga University (GU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Spokane. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Gonzaga University (GU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Spokane.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Gonzaga University (GU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

01:01
Welcome to your gonzaga university tour - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh
This is your welcome video to my (Ajay) tour of Gonzaga University here in Spokane Washington. I am a first semester Freshman here at Gonzaga (as of fall of 2018) and My views may be very similar to yours if you choose to come here. So watch the other videos to find out if Gonzaga is the right fit for you!
01:24
Housing options at gonzaga - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Dorms
College is a very difficult time to get everything figured out. This video is here to make it easier to decide and look at the housing options here at Gonzaga. I list all the options here for first year students.
03:47
Gonzaga dorm room tour (double) in cm - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Dorms
every college student wants to know what it will be like to live on campus in their dorm or suite. this is your opportunity to find out what it is like to live in the CM dorm here at Gonzaga. The rooms are pretty spacious compared to some other universities.
02:22
College must haves - gonzaga edition - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Dorms
every college student wonders what exactly they need to bring. Well here is a video that will help you out with some things you may not have though have. Watch the entire thing to catch all 5.
01:32
The gonzaga quads - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Campus
Gonzaga has a lot of fun things to do on campus, but it's important to know which buildings here are especially important. this video will show you which buildings you should check out.
02:02
Gonzaga's important academic buildings
Ajay Raghubansh Academics
its important to know which buildings here are the ones that can help. every high school student wants to know anyway, this video will show you
01:57
My major and thoughts at gonzaga - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Academics
at Gonzaga, we actually have a nursing program. I am lucky enough to be a part of it. In this video I will talk about my experience in the nursing program so far.
01:25
What classrooms are like at gonzaga - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Academics
Have you ever wanted to know what classroom is like at Gonzaga University? Heres your chance to understand the small sized classrooms at Gonzaga. I take you through one of the classrooms in College Hall (one of our main buildings that holds many of our classrooms).
01:48
The learning experience at gonzaga - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Academics
Gonzaga has a very unique learning experience compared to other universities in the US. Gonzaga holds the idea of a Jesuit education system close. Because of its unique learning experience I think that Gonzaga is a great place to go to school.
01:58
Eating at gonzaga - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Food
Gonzaga has a pretty good meal plan and food options that are a part of the meal plan. In this video I will elaborate on the meal plan and the eating options. It's not so bad! But it isn't amazing.
