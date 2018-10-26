Sign Up
Western Oregon University (WOU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Western Oregon University (WOU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 36 tour videos for Western Oregon University (WOU), so you can expect to spend between 108 to 180 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Western Oregon University (WOU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Western Oregon University (WOU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Western Oregon University (WOU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Western Oregon University (WOU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Monmouth, OR so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Western Oregon University (WOU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Monmouth weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Western Oregon University (WOU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Western Oregon University (WOU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Western Oregon University (WOU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Western Oregon University (WOU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Monmouth if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Western Oregon University (WOU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What will I see on a Western Oregon University (WOU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Western Oregon University (WOU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Western Oregon University (WOU) students!

What is city Monmouth, OR like?

Monmouth is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Western Oregon University (WOU).

Who are the tour guides for Western Oregon University (WOU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Western Oregon University (WOU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Western Oregon University (WOU) tours:

Western Oregon University (WOU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Western Oregon University (WOU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Monmouth and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Western Oregon University (WOU) in person.

00:35
Welcome to western oregon university!
Campus
Welcome to Western Oregon University, also commonly referred to as WOU or Western! I am so glad you're here, and I can't wait to show you around this wonderful campus that I call home! Let's get started!
00:38
Resources of the residential service center
Campus
The Residential Service Center, also known as the RSC, is a great resource for students living on-campus. You can check out temporary keys if you lock yourself out of your dorm room, send and receive mail, utilize the computer lab, and more! The RSC is open seven days a week, so the staff is always there to answer your questions and help you out!
04:27
A day in my life at wou
Food
Come along with me on a day in my life at WOU! I go to some classes, meet up with friends, attend a workshop event, and more! Every day is different in my life, which is what makes college such an exciting time.
00:52
A typical dorm room in landers hall
Dorms
This is what a typical double suite dorm room looks like in one of our three freshman residence halls, Landers Hall! Landers features rooms grouped into pods rather than typical halls, and each pod is single gender rather than co-ed. Landers features the closest access to the RSC and to Valsetz Dining Hall, and was updated just a few years ago!
04:32
Interview with mackenzie
Campus
Meet my friend Mackenzie, who is a freshman here at WOU! She is an Education major, and is also a Hall Host alongside me! In this video, Mackenzie tells you about her experiences here at WOU, why she chose this school, and what her favorite and least favorite things about our campus are!
06:54
What do the ambassadors and the plus team do?
Academics
Here at WOU, two of our prominent leadership groups are the PLUS Team (Peer Leaders Understanding Students) and the Ambassadors. The PLUS Team organizes new student week, preview days, and other outreach events, whereas the Ambassadors give tours of our campus to prospective students and their families. In this video, Ellie tells you about her experience working with both groups, and about her overall experiences here at WOU.
06:59
What is it like to be a resident assistant?
Dorms
One of the many leadership opportunities at WOU is being an RA (Resident Assistant). The RAs live in the halls on-campus to ensure resident safety, host events, and more. In this video, we talk to the RA of my hall, Zachary, about his experience in this position, as well as about his experiences at WOU overall.
00:54
Welcome to ackerman hall
Dorms
Welcome to the community lounge in Ackerman Hall, our newest residence hall on campus at WOU! The community lounge is where my hall gets together for study sessions, game nights, and hall events. Ackerman Hall opened in 2011 and is LEED certified as one of the most environmentally-friendly residence halls in the nation!
01:03
A typical dorm room in ackerman hall
Dorms
This is what a typical double suite dorm room looks like in one of our three freshman residence halls, Ackerman Hall! Come take a peek in my room! Ackerman Hall is where I live on-campus, and I absolutely love living in this building. Some of the perks to living in Ackerman include two single-stall gender-neutral restrooms in each hall (in addition to the larger communal restrooms) and hall-specific laundry rooms, meaning you don't have to share laundry machines with the entire building!
00:32
Does western oregon university have a quad?
Here at WOU, we have one singular quad called The Grove. The Grove is situated in front of Ackerman Hall, and is where we hold events like club fairs, community outreach, barbecues, and more! The Grove is always open for impromptu sports matches and study sessions too, rain or shine!
