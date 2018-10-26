How long do Western Oregon University (WOU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 36 tour videos for Western Oregon University (WOU), so you can expect to spend between 108 to 180 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Western Oregon University (WOU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Western Oregon University (WOU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Western Oregon University (WOU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Western Oregon University (WOU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Monmouth, OR so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Western Oregon University (WOU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Monmouth weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Western Oregon University (WOU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Western Oregon University (WOU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Western Oregon University (WOU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Western Oregon University (WOU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Monmouth if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Western Oregon University (WOU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What will I see on a Western Oregon University (WOU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Western Oregon University (WOU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Western Oregon University (WOU) students!

What is city Monmouth, OR like?

Monmouth is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Western Oregon University (WOU).

Who are the tour guides for Western Oregon University (WOU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Western Oregon University (WOU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Western Oregon University (WOU) tours:

Western Oregon University (WOU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Western Oregon University (WOU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Monmouth and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Western Oregon University (WOU) in person.

