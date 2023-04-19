Widener University
2024 Widener University Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 87.0% of freshman live on campus at Widener University?
What type of housing does Widener University provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Widener University, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Widener University?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Widener University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Widener University, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Widener University feel like home!
What are the dimensions of Widener University dorm rooms?
The Widener University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Widener University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Widener University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours: