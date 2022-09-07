Sign Up
Widener University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Widener University?

Visiting Widener University depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Widener University twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Chester as well. Remember that Chester is also catering to 3244 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Widener University?

The Widener University admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Chester. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Holiday Inn Express Philadelphia Airport at Widener University
  • SpringHill Suites by Marriott Philadelphia Airport/Ridley Park at Widener University
  • Days Inn at Widener University
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Chester Philadelphia Airport at Widener University
  • Airport Waterfront Inn at Widener University
  • Motel 6 Philadelphia Airport - Essington at Widener University
  • Red Roof PLUS+ Philadelphia Airport at Widener University
  • Wyndham Garden Hotel Philadelphia Airport at Widener University
  • Clarion Hotel Philadelphia International Airport at Widener University
  • The Inn at Swarthmore at Widener University
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites Philadelphia Airport at Widener University
  • Highland Motel at Widener University
  • Candlewood Suites Chester - Airport Area at Widener University
  • Purcell Darrell House B & B at Widener University
  • Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Philadelphia Airport Ridley Park at Widener University
  • Best Western Plus Philadelphia Airport South at Widener University at Widener University

What do families do in Chester when they visit Widener University?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Chester. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Widener University and see for yourself how the student make use of Chester.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Widener University?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

