How long do Widener University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 85 tour videos for Widener University, so you can expect to spend between 255 to 425 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Widener University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Widener University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Widener University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Widener University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Chester, PA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Widener University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Chester weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Widener University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Widener University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Widener University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Widener University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Chester if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Widener University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Widener University?

Below is a list of every Widener University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Widener University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Widener University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Widener University students!

What is city Chester, PA like?

Chester is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Widener University.

Who are the tour guides for Widener University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Widener University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Widener University tours:

Widener University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Widener University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Chester and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Widener University in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: