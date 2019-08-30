Lewis & Clark College: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs This is the go-to guide for getting into Lewis & Clark College. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to Lewis and Clark College, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown Lewis and Clark College statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out Lewis & Clark College on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. If you're interesting in transferring to Lewis and Clark College, the read our transfer guide. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at Lewis and Clark College

Lewis & Clark College's average GPA is 3.9. Lewis & Clark College does require GPA. This average GPA means Lewis & Clark College is brutally selective - the most competitive applicants in the world are already applying to the school, in hopes of taking up residence in Portland, and, somehow, you need to be better. Generally speaking, if your GPA is not at least equal to 3.9 then Lewis & Clark College may be a reach. However, Lewis & Clark College considers the ENTIRE application - we can make up for a weak GPA with more factors that we'll discuss below. If your GPA is equal to or greater than 3.9, you're sitting right in the sweetspot.

Last year Lewis & Clark College's acceptance rate was 62.83. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. As you can see, Lewis & Clark College is getting more and more difficult to get into. If this trend continue it's likely that Lewis and Clark College will be even more competitive by the time you apply. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into Lewis and Clark College - it's a very high level understanding of the true competition. 2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate 55.0 % 71.0 % 62.83 %

Lewis & Clark College requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how Lewis & Clark College's accepted students have performed on both tests.

Lewis & Clark College's average SAT score is 1280 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it's also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether Lewis & Clark College is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 590 680 635 Reading 600 690 645 2019 Total 1190 1370 1280 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Lewis & Clark College's average SAT score is 1280. To be a competitive applicant for Lewis & Clark College your SAT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 1190, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Lewis & Clark College a "target" school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1370.

Lewis & Clark College's average ACT score is 86. To be a competitive applicant for Lewis & Clark College your ACT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 79, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Lewis & Clark College a "target" school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of 93. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 25 29 27 Reading 27 33 30 Writing 27 31 29 2019 Total 79 93 86 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - -

Lewis & Clark College Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into Lewis & Clark College from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank Considered but not required GPA Considered but not required School Record Required

