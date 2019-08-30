Sign Up
  • Seattle Pacific University GPA Requirements
  • Seattle Pacific University SAT Requirements
  • Seattle Pacific University ACT Requirements
  • What Seattle Pacific University looks for in applicants
  • Seattle Pacific University Requirements - General Application
  • How to Differentiate Your Application & Get In
  • Chances Calculator
  • Related College & Universities:

Real Videos

$2,000 Scholarship

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Will you get accepted?

Predict now!

Seattle Pacific University: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs

This is the go-to guide for getting into Seattle Pacific University. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to SPU, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown SPU statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out Seattle Pacific University on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. If you're interesting in transferring to SPU, the read our transfer guide. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at SPU

    Need chances at another college?

    What Is Seattle Pacific University’s Acceptance Rate?

    Last year Seattle Pacific University’s acceptance rate was 81.61. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time.

    As you can see, Seattle Pacific University is getting more and more difficult to get into. If this trend continue it’s likely that SPU will be even more competitive by the time you apply.

    Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into SPU - it’s a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool.

    2016 2017 2018
    Acceptance Rate 87.0 % 91.0 % 81.61 %
    Will You Get Into Seattle Pacific University?
    Calculate Your Chances

    Does Seattle Pacific University Require Test Scores?

    Seattle Pacific University requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how Seattle Pacific University’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

    Seattle Pacific University’s average SAT score is 1110 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it’s also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether Seattle Pacific University is getting more or less competitive.

    25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average
    Math 490 610 550
    Reading 500 620 560
    2019 Total 990 1230 1110
    2018 Total - - -
    2017 Total - - -

    Seattle Pacific University’s average SAT score is 1110. To be a competitive applicant for Seattle Pacific University your SAT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the 990, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Seattle Pacific University a “target” school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1230.

    Will You Get Into Seattle Pacific University?
    Calculate Your Chances

    Main Academic Excellence that is in line with SPU admission standards.

      1
    1. Score at least a 1110 on the SAT or 70 on the ACT.
      2. 2
    2. Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.69.

    Join Extracurriculars that Align with SPU’s Values.

      1
    1. Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If Seattle Pacific University values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic.
      2. 2
    2. Volunteer in your hometown. Seattle has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. Seattle Pacific University wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Seattle area in general.
      3. 3
    3. Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. SPU needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

    Prepare Your Application

      1
    1. Write a stellar essay that shows Seattle Pacific University something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out.
      2. 2
    2. Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your SPU app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department.
      3. 3
    3. Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that SPU’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.
