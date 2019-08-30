Trident University International: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs This is the go-to guide for getting into Trident University International. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to TUI, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown TUI statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out Trident University International on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at TUI

What GPA Do You Need To Get Into Trident University International? Trident University International’s average GPA is 3.15. Trident University International does require GPA. Trident University International is currently selective. However, be aware that oftentimes schools in this GPA range are increasing their selectivity in hope of increasing “prestige”. We can’t read the minds of TUI application readers, but they likely want to increase the average GPA from 3.15 to 3.31 this year - to play it safe, we recommend striving for the 3.31 GPA. *BEFORE CONTINUING PLEASE NOTE: GPA and “prestige” DO NOT mean a college is right for you. Trident University International may seem amazing on paper, but you may hate it... That’s why 700,000 students transfer colleges every year - they end up going to the wrong school. It’s crucial to watch the videos on CampusReel and make sure you can envision yourself on TUI’s campus. These TUI admission statistics do not sufficiently tell you what a college or university is like.

What Is Trident University International’s Acceptance Rate? Last year Trident University International’s acceptance rate was 96.15. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. As you can see, Trident University International is a little easier to get into than last year. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into TUI - it’s a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool. 2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate 100.0 % 68.0 % 96.15 % Will You Get Into Trident University International? Calculate Your Chances

Does Trident University International Require Test Scores? Trident University International requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how Trident University International’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

Trident University International SAT Requirements Trident University International’s average SAT score is - - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it’s also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether Trident University International is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math - - - Reading - - - 2019 Total - - - 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Trident University International’s average SAT score is -. To be a competitive applicant for Trident University International your SAT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the -, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Trident University International a “target” school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of -. Will You Get Into Trident University International? Calculate Your Chances

Trident University International ACT Requirements Trident University International’s average ACT score is -. To be a competitive applicant for Trident University International your ACT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the -, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Trident University International a “target” school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of -. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math - - - Reading - - - Writing - - - 2019 Total - - - 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Will You Get Into Trident University International? Calculate Your Chances

Trident University International Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into Trident University International from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank Neither required nor recommended GPA Required School Record Required

How to get into TUI Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into TUI. Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at TUI, but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.

Main Academic Excellence that is in line with TUI admission standards. 1 Score at least a - on the SAT or - on the ACT. 2 Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.15.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with TUI’s Values. 1 Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If Trident University International values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic. 2 Volunteer in your hometown. Cypress has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. Trident University International wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Cypress area in general. 3 Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. TUI needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application 1 Write a stellar essay that shows Trident University International something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out. 2 Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your TUI app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department. 3 Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that TUI’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.