University of St Thomas: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs This is the go-to guide for getting into University of St Thomas. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to University of Saint Thomas, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown University of Saint Thomas statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out University of St Thomas on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. If you're interesting in transferring to University of Saint Thomas, the read our transfer guide. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at University of Saint Thomas

University of St Thomas chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College

What GPA Do You Need To Get Into University of St Thomas? University of St Thomas’s average GPA is 3.6. University of St Thomas does require GPA. This average GPA means University of St Thomas is very selective. Often times, schools in this range are trying to increase their selectivity and “prestige”. We can’t read the minds of University of Saint Thomas application readers, but they likely want to increase the average GPA from 3.6 to 3.78 this year - to play it safe, we recommend striving for the 3.78 GPA. *BEFORE CONTINUING PLEASE NOTE: GPA and “prestige” DO NOT mean a college is right for you. University of St Thomas may seem amazing on paper, but you may hate it... That’s why 700,000 students transfer colleges every year - they end up going to the wrong school. It’s crucial to watch the videos on CampusReel and make sure you can envision yourself on University of Saint Thomas’s campus. These University of Saint Thomas admission statistics do not sufficiently tell you what a college or university is like.

What Is University of St Thomas’s Acceptance Rate? Last year University of St Thomas’s acceptance rate was 83.96000000000001. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. As you can see, University of St Thomas is getting more and more difficult to get into. If this trend continue it’s likely that University of Saint Thomas will be even more competitive by the time you apply. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into University of Saint Thomas - it’s a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool. 2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate 83.0 % 84.0 % 83.96 % Will You Get Into University of St Thomas? Calculate Your Chances

Does University of St Thomas Require Test Scores? University of St Thomas requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how University of St Thomas’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

University of St Thomas SAT Requirements University of St Thomas’s average SAT score is 1170 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it’s also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether University of St Thomas is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 550 630 590 Reading 500 660 580 2019 Total 1050 1290 1170 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - University of St Thomas’s average SAT score is 1170. To be a competitive applicant for University of St Thomas your SAT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the 1050, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider University of St Thomas a “target” school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1290. Will You Get Into University of St Thomas? Calculate Your Chances

University of St Thomas ACT Requirements University of St Thomas’s average ACT score is 78. To be a competitive applicant for University of St Thomas your ACT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the 71, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider University of St Thomas a “target” school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of 86. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 24 28 26 Reading 23 29 26 Writing 24 29 26 2019 Total 71 86 78 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Will You Get Into University of St Thomas? Calculate Your Chances

University of St Thomas Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into University of St Thomas from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank Recommended GPA Required School Record Required

How to get into University of Saint Thomas Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into University of Saint Thomas. Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at University of Saint Thomas, but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.

Main Academic Excellence that is in line with University of Saint Thomas admission standards. 1 Score at least a 1170 on the SAT or 78 on the ACT. 2 Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.6.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with University of Saint Thomas’s Values. 1 Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If University of St Thomas values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic. 2 Volunteer in your hometown. Saint Paul has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. University of St Thomas wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Saint Paul area in general. 3 Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. University of Saint Thomas needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application 1 Write a stellar essay that shows University of St Thomas something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out. 2 Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your University of Saint Thomas app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department. 3 Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that University of Saint Thomas’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.