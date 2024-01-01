Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Alfred University

Will you enjoy Alfred University as a transfer student?

Alfred University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Alfred University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Alfred University.

Alfred University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Alfred University, 5.63% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Alfred University, click here

Can you transfer into Alfred University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Alfred University? Alfred University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Alfred University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Alfred University requires a minimum of 75 credits.

What are Alfred University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Alfred University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Alfred University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Alfred University received 264 transfer applicants. The school accepted 207 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Alfred University is 78.41%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Alfred University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Alfred University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 207 accepted transfer students, 94 students enrolled - that means the yield was 45.41%. Alfred University accepts 79 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Alfred University transfer GPA requirements? Alfred University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Alfred University requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Alfred University Alfred University has noted the additional policies: School of art and design applicants must submit an electronic portfolio. Any applicant not meeting the GPA requirement may still be admitted with a specified application essay; personal interview with a transfer counselor also recommended..

Will you enjoy transferring to Alfred University? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Alfred University. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Alfred... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Alfred University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Alfred University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Alfred University Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Alfred University website for more info.

Alfred University accepts 78.41% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Alfred University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.1 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.22. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Alfred University students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 460 580 520 SAT Reading 450 560 505 2018 Total SAT Score 910 1140 1025 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 27 23 ACT Reading 18 25 21 2018 Total ACT Score 38 52 45 Alfred University’s average SAT score is 1025. To be a competitive applicant for Alfred University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Alfred University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College