Arkansas State University-Main Campus Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Arkansas State University-Jonesboro. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Arkansas State University-Jonesboro.

Arkansas State University-Main Campus chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Arkansas State University-Jonesboro, 36.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Arkansas State University-Main Campus, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Arkansas State University-Jonesboro? Arkansas State University-Jonesboro requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, Arkansas State University-Jonesboro also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Arkansas State University-Jonesboro requires a minimum of 13 credits.

What are Arkansas State University-Main Campus’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Arkansas State University-Jonesboro transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline first day of classes Winter Transfer Deadline - Spring Transfer Deadline first day of classes Summer Transfer Deadline first day of classes Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Arkansas State University-Main Campus’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Arkansas State University-Jonesboro received 2378 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1433 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Arkansas State University-Jonesboro is 60.26%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Arkansas State University-Jonesboro. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Arkansas State University-Main Campus transfer GPA requirements? Arkansas State University-Jonesboro requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Arkansas State University-Jonesboro requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Arkansas State University-Jonesboro Arkansas State University-Jonesboro has noted the additional policies: Students with GPA below 2.0 admitted with academic warning..

Will you enjoy transferring to Arkansas State University-Jonesboro? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Arkansas State University-Jonesboro. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Jonesboro... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Arkansas State University-Jonesboro is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Arkansas State University-Jonesboro then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Arkansas State University-Jonesboro Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Arkansas State University-Jonesboro website for more info.

Arkansas State University-Jonesboro accepts 60.26% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Arkansas State University-Jonesboro, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.56 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.7. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Arkansas State University-Jonesboro students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 500 620 560 SAT Reading 433 585 509 2018 Total SAT Score 933 1205 1069 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 21 - 21 ACT Reading 20 26 23 2018 Total ACT Score 41 26 33 Arkansas State University-Main Campus’s average SAT score is 1069. To be a competitive applicant for Arkansas State University-Main Campus your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

