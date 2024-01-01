Arkansas State University-Main Campus Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to Arkansas State University-Jonesboro. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Arkansas State University-Jonesboro.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At Arkansas State University-Jonesboro, 36.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for Arkansas State University-Main Campus, click here
Can you transfer into Arkansas State University-Main Campus
What are the transfer requirements for Arkansas State University-Jonesboro?
Arkansas State University-Jonesboro requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Not Required
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of Some
In addition to the above requirements, Arkansas State University-Jonesboro also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Arkansas State University-Jonesboro requires a minimum of 13 credits.
What are Arkansas State University-Main Campus’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Arkansas State University-Jonesboro transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|first day of classes
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|-
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|first day of classes
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|first day of classes
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Arkansas State University-Main Campus transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|upon receipt of application
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|-
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|upon receipt of application
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|upon receipt of application
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Arkansas State University-Main Campus’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Arkansas State University-Jonesboro received 2378 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 1433 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Arkansas State University-Jonesboro is 60.26%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Arkansas State University-Jonesboro. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 1433 accepted transfer students, 815 students enrolled - that means the yield was 56.87%.
Arkansas State University-Jonesboro accepts 61 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Arkansas State University-Main Campus transfer GPA requirements?
Arkansas State University-Jonesboro requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Arkansas State University-Jonesboro requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.
Additional Transfer Info for Arkansas State University-Jonesboro
Arkansas State University-Jonesboro has noted the additional policies: Students with GPA below 2.0 admitted with academic warning..
Will you enjoy transferring to Arkansas State University-Jonesboro?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Arkansas State University-Jonesboro.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Jonesboro...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Arkansas State University-Jonesboro is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to Arkansas State University-Jonesboro then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Arkansas State University-Jonesboro
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
Arkansas State University-Jonesboro website
for more info.
Arkansas State University-Jonesboro accepts 60.26% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Arkansas State University-Jonesboro, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.56 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.7. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Arkansas State University-Jonesboro students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|500
|620
|560
|SAT Reading
|433
|585
|509
|2018 Total SAT Score
|933
|1205
|1069
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|21
|-
|21
|ACT Reading
|20
|26
|23
|2018 Total ACT Score
|41
|26
|33
Arkansas State University-Main Campus’s average SAT score is 1069. To be a competitive applicant for Arkansas State University-Main Campus your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring