Final Verdict: How to transfer into Berea College

Will you enjoy Berea College as a transfer student?

Berea College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Berea College.

Berea College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. At Berea College, 11.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone.

What are the transfer requirements for Berea College? Berea College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Berea College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Berea College does not report a specific number of credits required for transfer.

What are Berea College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Berea College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline March 31 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Berea College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Berea College received 160 transfer applicants. The school accepted 66 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Berea College is 41.25%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Berea College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Berea College transfer GPA requirements? Berea College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Berea College requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Berea College Berea College has noted the additional policies: Maximum number of transferable semester hours is 43..

Will you enjoy transferring to Berea College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Berea College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Berea... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Berea College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Berea College then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Berea College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Berea College website for more info.

Berea College accepts 41.25% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Berea College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.54 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.68. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Berea College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 510 620 565 SAT Reading 490 600 545 2018 Total SAT Score 1000 1220 1110 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 21 26 23 ACT Reading 21 28 24 2018 Total ACT Score 42 54 48 Berea College’s average SAT score is 1110. To be a competitive applicant for Berea College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

