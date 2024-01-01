Will you get accepted?

Simpson College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Simpson College. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Simpson College.

Simpson College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Simpson College CampusReel At Simpson College, 20.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Simpson College, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Simpson College? Simpson College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Simpson College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Simpson College requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Simpson College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Simpson College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline first day of fall semester classes Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline first day of spring semester classes Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Simpson College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Simpson College received 191 transfer applicants. The school accepted 102 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Simpson College is 53.4%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Simpson College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Simpson College transfer GPA requirements? Simpson College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Simpson College requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Simpson College Simpson College has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Simpson College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Simpson College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Indianola... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Simpson College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Simpson College then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Simpson College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Simpson College website for more info.

Simpson College accepts 53.4% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Simpson College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.56 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.7. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Simpson College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 457 645 551 SAT Reading 460 590 525 2018 Total SAT Score 917 1235 1076 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 19 27 23 ACT Reading 20 27 23 2018 Total ACT Score 39 54 46 Simpson College’s average SAT score is 1076. To be a competitive applicant for Simpson College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

