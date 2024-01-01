Clayton State University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to Clayton State University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Clayton State University.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At Clayton State University, 36.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for Clayton State University, click here
Can you transfer into Clayton State University
What are the transfer requirements for Clayton State University?
Clayton State University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Not Required
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Not Required
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Not Required
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, Clayton State University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Clayton State University requires a minimum of 30 credits.
What are Clayton State University’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Clayton State University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Clayton State University transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Clayton State University on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Clayton State University’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Clayton State University received 1987 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 1180 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Clayton State University is 59.39%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Clayton State University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 1180 accepted transfer students, 694 students enrolled - that means the yield was 58.81%.
Clayton State University accepts 60 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Clayton State University transfer GPA requirements?
Clayton State University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Clayton State University requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for Clayton State University
Clayton State University has noted the additional policies: Upon acceptance to Clayton State University, you may be required to take a placement exam. A certificate of immunication is also required of all..
Will you enjoy transferring to Clayton State University?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Clayton State University.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Morrow...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Clayton State University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to Clayton State University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Clayton State University
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
Clayton State University website
for more info.
Clayton State University accepts 59.39% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Clayton State University, you should have a current GPA of at least 2.99 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.11. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Clayton State University students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|420
|500
|460
|SAT Reading
|440
|520
|480
|2018 Total SAT Score
|860
|1020
|940
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|17
|21
|19
|ACT Reading
|18
|22
|20
|2018 Total ACT Score
|35
|43
|39
Clayton State University’s average SAT score is 940. To be a competitive applicant for Clayton State University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring