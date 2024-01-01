Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP)

Will you enjoy Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) as a transfer student?

Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Concordia University St Paul. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Concordia University St Paul.

Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Concordia University St Paul CampusReel At Concordia University St Paul, 71.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP), click here

Can you transfer into Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Concordia University St Paul? Concordia University St Paul requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Recommended of Some In addition to the above requirements, Concordia University St Paul also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Concordia University St Paul requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Concordia University St Paul transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline two weeks prior to beginning of semester Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline two weeks prior to beginning of semester Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Concordia University St Paul received 926 transfer applicants. The school accepted 908 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Concordia University St Paul is 98.06%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Concordia University St Paul. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 908 accepted transfer students, 672 students enrolled - that means the yield was 74.01%. Concordia University St Paul accepts 99 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) Watch Now

What are the Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) transfer GPA requirements? Concordia University St Paul requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Concordia University St Paul requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Concordia University St Paul Concordia University St Paul has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Concordia University St Paul? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Concordia University St Paul. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Saint Paul... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Concordia University St Paul is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Concordia University St Paul then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Concordia University St Paul Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Concordia University St Paul website for more info.

Concordia University St Paul accepts 98.06% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Concordia University St Paul, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.18 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.31. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Concordia University St Paul students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 440 560 500 SAT Reading 480 550 515 2018 Total SAT Score 920 1110 1015 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 24 20 ACT Reading 16 23 19 2018 Total ACT Score 33 47 40 Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP)’s average SAT score is 1015. To be a competitive applicant for Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College