The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS). We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS).

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) CampusReel At The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS), 50.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS), click here

What are the transfer requirements for The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)? The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) received 808 transfer applicants. The school accepted 530 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) is 65.59%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) transfer GPA requirements? The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Duluth... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) website for more info.

The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) accepts 65.59% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.48 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.62. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 460 570 515 SAT Reading 430 550 490 2018 Total SAT Score 890 1120 1005 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 21 26 23 ACT Reading 20 25 22 2018 Total ACT Score 41 51 46 The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)’s average SAT score is 1005. To be a competitive applicant for The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

