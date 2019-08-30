Maharishi University of Management: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs This is the go-to guide for getting into Maharishi University of Management. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to Maharishi University of Management, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown Maharishi University of Management statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out Maharishi University of Management on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. If you're interesting in transferring to Maharishi University of Management, the read our transfer guide. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at Maharishi University of Management

What GPA Do You Need To Get Into Maharishi University of Management? Maharishi University of Management's average GPA is 3.1. Maharishi University of Management does require GPA. Maharishi University of Management is currently selective. However, be aware that oftentimes schools in this GPA range are increasing their selectivity in hope of increasing "prestige". We can't read the minds of Maharishi University of Management application readers, but they likely want to increase the average GPA from 3.1 to 3.26 this year - to play it safe, we recommend striving for the 3.26 GPA.

What Is Maharishi University of Management's Acceptance Rate? Last year Maharishi University of Management's acceptance rate was 36.9. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. As you can see, Maharishi University of Management is getting more and more difficult to get into. If this trend continue it's likely that Maharishi University of Management will be even more competitive by the time you apply. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into Maharishi University of Management - it's a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool. 2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate 51.0 % 89.0 % 36.9 %

Does Maharishi University of Management Require Test Scores? Maharishi University of Management requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how Maharishi University of Management’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

Maharishi University of Management SAT Requirements Maharishi University of Management's average SAT score is 1015 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it's also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether Maharishi University of Management is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 460 550 505 Reading 460 560 510 2019 Total 920 1110 1015 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Maharishi University of Management's average SAT score is 1015. To be a competitive applicant for Maharishi University of Management your SAT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 920, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Maharishi University of Management a "target" school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1110.

Maharishi University of Management ACT Requirements Maharishi University of Management's average ACT score is 36. To be a competitive applicant for Maharishi University of Management your ACT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 31, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Maharishi University of Management a "target" school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of 42. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 16 20 18 Reading 15 22 18 Writing - - - 2019 Total 31 42 36 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - -

How Hard Is It To Get Into Maharishi University of Management? As you can see from the data above, Maharishi University of Management is difficult to get into. Not only should you be aiming for a 3.1 but also SAT scores around 1015.

Maharishi University of Management Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into Maharishi University of Management from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank Neither required nor recommended GPA Required School Record Required

How to get into Maharishi University of Management Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into Maharishi University of Management. Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at Maharishi University of Management, but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.

Main Academic Excellence that is in line with Maharishi University of Management admission standards. 1 Score at least a 1015 on the SAT or 36 on the ACT. 2 Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.1.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with Maharishi University of Management’s Values. 1 Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If Maharishi University of Management values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic. 2 Volunteer in your hometown. Fairfield has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. Maharishi University of Management wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Fairfield area in general. 3 Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. Maharishi University of Management needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application 1 Write a stellar essay that shows Maharishi University of Management something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out. 2 Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your Maharishi University of Management app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department. 3 Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that Maharishi University of Management’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.