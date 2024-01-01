Rice University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At Rice University, 3.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into Rice University
What are the transfer requirements for Rice University?
Rice University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of All
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of All
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of All
In addition to the above requirements, Rice University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Rice University requires a minimum of 12 credits.
What are Rice University’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Rice University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|March 15
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Rice University transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Rice University on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|May 15
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|March 15
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Rice University’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Rice University received 684 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 78 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Rice University is 11.4%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Rice University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 78 accepted transfer students, 39 students enrolled - that means the yield was 50.0%.
Rice University accepts 12 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Rice University transfer GPA requirements?
Rice University requires a minimum college GPA of 3.2 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Rice University requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.2.
Additional Transfer Info for Rice University
Rice University has noted the additional policies: Recommendations from two professors and statement of good standing from Dean of Students required. Portfolio required of architecture program applicants; audition required of music program applicants..
Will you enjoy transferring to Rice University?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Rice University.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Houston...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Rice University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Rice University
Let's wrap up everything we've learned.
Rice University website
for more info.
Rice University accepts 11.4% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Rice University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.96 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.12. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Rice University students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|720
|800
|760
|SAT Reading
|690
|770
|730
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1410
|1570
|1490
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|31
|35
|33
|ACT Reading
|33
|35
|34
|2018 Total ACT Score
|64
|70
|67
Rice University’s average SAT score is 1490. To be a competitive applicant for Rice University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring