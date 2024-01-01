Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Scripps College

Will you enjoy Scripps College as a transfer student?

Scripps College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Scripps College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College At Scripps College, 1.24% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Scripps College, click here

Can you transfer into Scripps College Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Scripps College? Scripps College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Scripps College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Scripps College requires a minimum of 1 credits.

What are Scripps College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Scripps College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline April 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 15 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Scripps College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Scripps College received 199 transfer applicants. The school accepted 32 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Scripps College is 16.08%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Scripps College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Scripps College transfer GPA requirements? Scripps College requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Scripps College requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Scripps College Scripps College has noted the additional policies: Activity courses not considered for transfer credit. One course is equivalent to four semester units or six quarter units. Courses completed at community college transfer only as lower-division credit and must be identified in catalog as transferable to U.

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Scripps College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Claremont... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Scripps College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Scripps College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Scripps College website for more info.

Scripps College accepts 16.08% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Scripps College, you should have a current GPA of at least 4.12 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.28. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Scripps College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 630 700 665 SAT Reading 660 740 700 2018 Total SAT Score 1290 1440 1365 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 27 31 29 ACT Reading 33 35 34 2018 Total ACT Score 60 66 63 Scripps College’s average SAT score is 1365. To be a competitive applicant for Scripps College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

