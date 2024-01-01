Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into St Bonaventure University

Will you enjoy St Bonaventure University as a transfer student?

This is the complete guide for transferring to St. Bona.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At St. Bona, 1.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for St Bonaventure University, click here

Can you transfer into St Bonaventure University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for St. Bona? St. Bona requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Recommended of Some In addition to the above requirements, St. Bona also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. St. Bona requires a minimum of 45 credits.

What are St Bonaventure University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down St. Bona transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 15 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is St Bonaventure University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, St. Bona received 128 transfer applicants. The school accepted 99 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for St. Bona is 77.34%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into St. Bona. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the St Bonaventure University transfer GPA requirements? St. Bona requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, St. Bona requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for St. Bona St. Bona has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to St. Bona? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to St. Bona. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Saint Bonaventure... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at St. Bona is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to St. Bona then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into St. Bona Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the St. Bona website for more info.

St. Bona accepts 77.34% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into St. Bona, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.39 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.53. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of St. Bona students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 470 583 526 SAT Reading 460 580 520 2018 Total SAT Score 930 1163 1046 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 27 23 ACT Reading 19 26 22 2018 Total ACT Score 39 53 46 St Bonaventure University’s average SAT score is 1046. To be a competitive applicant for St Bonaventure University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

