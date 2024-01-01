Will you get accepted?

West Virginia University (WVU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to West Virginia University (WVU). We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to West Virginia University (WVU).

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the West Virginia University (WVU) CampusReel At West Virginia University (WVU), 3.23% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for West Virginia University (WVU), click here

What are the transfer requirements for West Virginia University (WVU)? West Virginia University (WVU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, West Virginia University (WVU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. West Virginia University (WVU) requires a minimum of 29 credits.

What are West Virginia University (WVU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down West Virginia University (WVU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 1 Summer Transfer Deadline May 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is West Virginia University (WVU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, West Virginia University (WVU) received 1764 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1208 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for West Virginia University (WVU) is 68.48%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into West Virginia University (WVU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the West Virginia University (WVU) transfer GPA requirements? West Virginia University (WVU) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, West Virginia University (WVU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.3.

Additional Transfer Info for West Virginia University (WVU) West Virginia University (WVU) has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to West Virginia University (WVU)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to West Virginia University (WVU). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Morgantown... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at West Virginia University (WVU) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to West Virginia University (WVU) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into West Virginia University (WVU) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the West Virginia University (WVU) website for more info.

West Virginia University (WVU) accepts 68.48% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into West Virginia University (WVU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.53 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.67. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of West Virginia University (WVU) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 460 570 515 SAT Reading 455 560 507 2018 Total SAT Score 915 1130 1022 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 19 26 22 ACT Reading 20 26 23 2018 Total ACT Score 39 52 45 West Virginia University (WVU)’s average SAT score is 1022. To be a competitive applicant for West Virginia University (WVU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

