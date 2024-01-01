Will you get accepted?

This is the complete guide for transferring to Tougaloo College.

What are the transfer requirements for Tougaloo College? Tougaloo College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Recommended of Some In addition to the above requirements, Tougaloo College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Tougaloo College requires a minimum of 15 credits.

What are Tougaloo College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Tougaloo College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline July 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 1 Summer Transfer Deadline April 15 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Tougaloo College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Tougaloo College received 143 transfer applicants. The school accepted 77 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Tougaloo College is 53.85%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Tougaloo College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Tougaloo College transfer GPA requirements? Tougaloo College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Tougaloo College requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Tougaloo College Tougaloo College has noted the additional policies: Agreements with Coahoma Comm Coll, Hinds Comm Coll, and St. Louis Comm Coll..

Will you enjoy transferring to Tougaloo College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Tougaloo College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Tougaloo... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Tougaloo College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Tougaloo College then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Tougaloo College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Tougaloo College website for more info.

Tougaloo College accepts 53.85% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Tougaloo College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.1 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.22. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Tougaloo College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 430 600 515 SAT Reading 420 580 500 2018 Total SAT Score 850 1180 1015 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 24 20 ACT Reading 15 24 19 2018 Total ACT Score 31 48 39 Tougaloo College’s average SAT score is 1015. To be a competitive applicant for Tougaloo College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

