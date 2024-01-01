Trinity College of Florida Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to Trinity College of Florida. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Trinity College of Florida.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At Trinity College of Florida, 62.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for Trinity College of Florida, click here
Can you transfer into Trinity College of Florida
What are the transfer requirements for Trinity College of Florida?
Trinity College of Florida requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Required of Some
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of Some
In addition to the above requirements, Trinity College of Florida also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Trinity College of Florida requires a minimum of 24 credits.
What are Trinity College of Florida’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Trinity College of Florida transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|July 31
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|December 16
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|May 1
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Trinity College of Florida transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Trinity College of Florida on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|July 31
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|January 15
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Trinity College of Florida’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Trinity College of Florida received 104 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 78 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Trinity College of Florida is 75.0%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Trinity College of Florida. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 78 accepted transfer students, 52 students enrolled - that means the yield was 66.67%.
Trinity College of Florida accepts 75 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Trinity College of Florida transfer GPA requirements?
Trinity College of Florida requires a minimum college GPA of 2.2 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Trinity College of Florida requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.2.
Additional Transfer Info for Trinity College of Florida
Trinity College of Florida has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to Trinity College of Florida?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Trinity College of Florida.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Trinity...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Trinity College of Florida is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to Trinity College of Florida then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Trinity College of Florida
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
Trinity College of Florida website
for more info.
Trinity College of Florida accepts 75.0% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Trinity College of Florida, you should have a current GPA of at least 2.98 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.1. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Trinity College of Florida students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|410
|560
|485
|SAT Reading
|430
|580
|505
|2018 Total SAT Score
|840
|1140
|990
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|14
|19
|16
|ACT Reading
|14
|19
|16
|2018 Total ACT Score
|28
|38
|33
Trinity College of Florida’s average SAT score is 990. To be a competitive applicant for Trinity College of Florida your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
