Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Cincinnati

Will you enjoy University of Cincinnati as a transfer student?

University of Cincinnati Transfers: 2026 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to University of Cincinnati. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to University of Cincinnati.

University of Cincinnati chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the University of Cincinnati CampusReel At University of Cincinnati, 14.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Cincinnati, click here

Can you transfer into University of Cincinnati Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for University of Cincinnati? University of Cincinnati requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, University of Cincinnati also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. University of Cincinnati requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are University of Cincinnati’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down University of Cincinnati transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline July 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 1 Summer Transfer Deadline March 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Cincinnati’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, University of Cincinnati received 4704 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2320 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for University of Cincinnati is 49.32%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into University of Cincinnati. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

University of Cincinnati chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance Additionally, of the 2320 accepted transfer students, 1318 students enrolled - that means the yield was 56.81%. University of Cincinnati accepts 50 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of University of Cincinnati Watch Now

What are the University of Cincinnati transfer GPA requirements? University of Cincinnati requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, University of Cincinnati requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for University of Cincinnati University of Cincinnati has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to University of Cincinnati? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to University of Cincinnati. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Cincinnati... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at University of Cincinnati is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to University of Cincinnati then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Cincinnati Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the University of Cincinnati website for more info.

University of Cincinnati accepts 49.32% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into University of Cincinnati, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.7 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.85. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of University of Cincinnati students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 520 650 585 SAT Reading 510 640 575 2018 Total SAT Score 1030 1290 1160 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 24 29 26 ACT Reading 23 30 26 2018 Total ACT Score 47 59 53 University of Cincinnati’s average SAT score is 1160. To be a competitive applicant for University of Cincinnati your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

University of Cincinnati chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance