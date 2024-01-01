Will you get accepted?

Kent State University at Kent (KSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Kent State University at Kent (KSU). We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Kent State University at Kent (KSU).

What are the transfer requirements for Kent State University at Kent (KSU)? Kent State University at Kent (KSU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Kent State University at Kent (KSU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Kent State University at Kent (KSU) requires a minimum of 36 credits.

What are Kent State University at Kent (KSU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Kent State University at Kent (KSU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Kent State University at Kent (KSU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Kent State University at Kent (KSU) received 3476 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1878 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Kent State University at Kent (KSU) is 54.03%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Kent State University at Kent (KSU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Additionally, of the 1878 accepted transfer students, 1048 students enrolled - that means the yield was 55.8%. Kent State University at Kent (KSU) accepts 55 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Kent State University at Kent (KSU) transfer GPA requirements? Kent State University at Kent (KSU) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Kent State University at Kent (KSU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Kent State University at Kent (KSU) Kent State University at Kent (KSU) has noted the additional policies: N/A.

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Kent State University at Kent (KSU). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Kent... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Kent State University at Kent (KSU) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Kent State University at Kent (KSU) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Kent State University at Kent (KSU) website for more info.

Kent State University at Kent (KSU) accepts 54.03% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Kent State University at Kent (KSU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.4 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.54. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Kent State University at Kent (KSU) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 480 580 530 SAT Reading 470 580 525 2018 Total SAT Score 950 1160 1055 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 26 21 ACT Reading 20 26 23 2018 Total ACT Score 36 52 44 Kent State University at Kent (KSU)’s average SAT score is 1055. To be a competitive applicant for Kent State University at Kent (KSU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

