Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Dubuque

Will you enjoy University of Dubuque as a transfer student?

University of Dubuque Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to University of Dubuque. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to University of Dubuque.

University of Dubuque chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At University of Dubuque, 14.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Dubuque, click here

What are the transfer requirements for University of Dubuque? University of Dubuque requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of Some Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, University of Dubuque also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. University of Dubuque requires a minimum of 60 credits.

What are University of Dubuque’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down University of Dubuque transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Dubuque’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, University of Dubuque received 332 transfer applicants. The school accepted 198 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for University of Dubuque is 59.64%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into University of Dubuque. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Additionally, of the 198 accepted transfer students, 97 students enrolled - that means the yield was 48.99%. University of Dubuque accepts 60 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the University of Dubuque transfer GPA requirements? University of Dubuque requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, University of Dubuque requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for University of Dubuque University of Dubuque has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to University of Dubuque? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to University of Dubuque. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Dubuque... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at University of Dubuque is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to University of Dubuque then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Dubuque Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the University of Dubuque website for more info.

University of Dubuque accepts 59.64% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into University of Dubuque, you should have a current GPA of at least 2.97 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.09. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of University of Dubuque students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 360 490 425 SAT Reading 380 510 445 2018 Total SAT Score 740 1000 870 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 23 19 ACT Reading 15 22 18 2018 Total ACT Score 31 45 38 University of Dubuque’s average SAT score is 870. To be a competitive applicant for University of Dubuque your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

