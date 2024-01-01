Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Virginia University of Lynchburg

Will you enjoy Virginia University of Lynchburg as a transfer student?

Virginia University of Lynchburg Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Virginia University of Lynchburg. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Virginia University of Lynchburg.

Virginia University of Lynchburg chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Virginia University of Lynchburg, 27.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Virginia University of Lynchburg, click here

Can you transfer into Virginia University of Lynchburg Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Virginia University of Lynchburg? Virginia University of Lynchburg requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Virginia University of Lynchburg also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Virginia University of Lynchburg requires a minimum of 48 credits.

What are Virginia University of Lynchburg’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Virginia University of Lynchburg transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Virginia University of Lynchburg’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Virginia University of Lynchburg received 35 transfer applicants. The school accepted 35 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Virginia University of Lynchburg is 100.0%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Virginia University of Lynchburg. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Virginia University of Lynchburg chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 35 accepted transfer students, 27 students enrolled - that means the yield was 77.14%. Virginia University of Lynchburg accepts 100 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Virginia University of Lynchburg transfer GPA requirements? Virginia University of Lynchburg requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Virginia University of Lynchburg requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Virginia University of Lynchburg Virginia University of Lynchburg has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Virginia University of Lynchburg? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Virginia University of Lynchburg. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Lynchburg... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Virginia University of Lynchburg is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Virginia University of Lynchburg then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Virginia University of Lynchburg Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Virginia University of Lynchburg website for more info.

Virginia University of Lynchburg accepts 100.0% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Virginia University of Lynchburg, you should have a current GPA of at least 2.8 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 2.91. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Virginia University of Lynchburg students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 0 0 0 SAT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total SAT Score 0 0 0 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 Virginia University of Lynchburg’s average SAT score is 0. To be a competitive applicant for Virginia University of Lynchburg your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Virginia University of Lynchburg chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College