Final Verdict: How to transfer into West Virginia Wesleyan College

West Virginia Wesleyan College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to West Virginia Wesleyan College. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to West Virginia Wesleyan College.

West Virginia Wesleyan College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At West Virginia Wesleyan College, 7.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for West Virginia Wesleyan College, click here

What are the transfer requirements for West Virginia Wesleyan College? West Virginia Wesleyan College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of Some Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, West Virginia Wesleyan College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. West Virginia Wesleyan College requires a minimum of 15 credits.

What are West Virginia Wesleyan College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down West Virginia Wesleyan College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is West Virginia Wesleyan College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, West Virginia Wesleyan College received 117 transfer applicants. The school accepted 58 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for West Virginia Wesleyan College is 49.57%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into West Virginia Wesleyan College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the West Virginia Wesleyan College transfer GPA requirements? West Virginia Wesleyan College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, West Virginia Wesleyan College requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for West Virginia Wesleyan College West Virginia Wesleyan College has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to West Virginia Wesleyan College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to West Virginia Wesleyan College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Buckhannon... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at West Virginia Wesleyan College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to West Virginia Wesleyan College then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into West Virginia Wesleyan College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the West Virginia Wesleyan College website for more info.

West Virginia Wesleyan College accepts 49.57% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into West Virginia Wesleyan College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.54 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.68. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of West Virginia Wesleyan College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 450 560 505 SAT Reading 430 550 490 2018 Total SAT Score 880 1110 995 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 18 24 21 ACT Reading 18 25 21 2018 Total ACT Score 36 49 42 West Virginia Wesleyan College’s average SAT score is 995. To be a competitive applicant for West Virginia Wesleyan College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

