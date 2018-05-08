Amherst College
2024 Amherst Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Amherst?
What type of housing does Amherst provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Amherst, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|100.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Amherst College ?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Amherst College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Amherst College , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Amherst College feel like home!
- Amherst Town Clerk Dorm at Amherst College
- Alumni Gymnasium and Athletic Complex Dorm at Amherst College
- Amherst College: Keefe Campus Center Dorm at Amherst College
- Morrow Dormitory Dorm at Amherst College
- Beneski Museum of Natural History Dorm at Amherst College
- A J Hastings Inc Dorm at Amherst College
- Mead Art Museum Dorm at Amherst College
- Robert Frost Library Dorm at Amherst College
- Buckley Recital Hall Dorm at Amherst College
- Memorial Dr Dorm at Amherst College
- Greenway Dormitory Dorm at Amherst College
- Williston Hall Dorm at Amherst College
- Book and Plow Farm Dorm at Amherst College
- Seeley Mudd Dorm at Amherst College
- Valentine Dining Hall, Amherst College Dorm at Amherst College
- James Hall Dorm at Amherst College
- The Lord Jeffery Inn Dorm at Amherst College
- Merrill Science Center, Amherst College Dorm at Amherst College
- Amherst College Quadrangle Dorm at Amherst College
- King Hall Dorm at Amherst College
- Converse Hall Dorm at Amherst College
- Norwottuck Rail Trail Dorm at Amherst College
What are the dimensions of Amherst College dorm rooms?
The Amherst College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Amherst College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Amherst College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours: