Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Amherst College

2024 Amherst Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Amherst?

What type of housing does Amherst provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Amherst, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 100.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Amherst College ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Amherst College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Amherst College , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Amherst College feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Amherst College dorm rooms?

The Amherst College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Amherst College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Amherst College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

00:32
A quick walk through morrow, a dorm near val
Dorms
A quick glance at Morrow Dorm, which has architecture similar to that of the freshman dorms.
01:59
Tour of lily's room in king, one of two "thesis dorms" and part of the french house
Dorms
Lily shows us around her room in King, an upperclassman dorm. She lives in a single in the French House, one of many culture houses on campus. Her dorm is one of the further ones from central campus at about a 5-7 minute walk.
00:28
The outside of greenway
Dorms
A pan of the Greenway dorms from the outside. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=42.36919557966283,-72.51504848208799&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 42.36919557966283 !here_should_be_longitude! -72.51504848208799
01:40
Visiting the new greenway dorms, often used for summer housing, and talking about summer internships/research
Dorms
Lily takes us through the new Greenway dorms (opened Fall 2017), where she lived last summer while doing math research on-campus. Greenway is the only dorm with air conditioning. She also discusses some of the summer opportunities and funding available to Amherst students.
01:50
More about greenway/dorm rooms on-campus
Dorms
Greenway is the only dorm with air conditioning on campus, making it the ideal dorm for summer student housing. It offers two-room doubles and suites, as well as singles.
02:53
A walk through king hall + quick facts on amherst
Dorms
Lily takes us through the common spaces of her dorm and talks about the size, location, and weather of Amherst. Amherst is a small liberal arts school of 1800 in Western Mass. Weather can be pretty fickle, but fall is gorgeous with the multicolored foliage.
00:23
Another look at lily's room
Dorms
Another look at Lily's room (since her pesky phone camera won't turn around while she's filming).

Amherst College Greenway Dormitory

00:28
The outside of greenway
Dorms
A pan of the Greenway dorms from the outside. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=42.36919557966283,-72.51504848208799&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 42.36919557966283 !here_should_be_longitude! -72.51504848208799
01:40
Visiting the new greenway dorms, often used for summer housing, and talking about summer internships/research
Dorms
Lily takes us through the new Greenway dorms (opened Fall 2017), where she lived last summer while doing math research on-campus. Greenway is the only dorm with air conditioning. She also discusses some of the summer opportunities and funding available to Amherst students.
01:50
More about greenway/dorm rooms on-campus
Dorms
Greenway is the only dorm with air conditioning on campus, making it the ideal dorm for summer student housing. It offers two-room doubles and suites, as well as singles.

Amherst College King Hall

01:59
Tour of lily's room in king, one of two "thesis dorms" and part of the french house
Dorms
Lily shows us around her room in King, an upperclassman dorm. She lives in a single in the French House, one of many culture houses on campus. Her dorm is one of the further ones from central campus at about a 5-7 minute walk.
02:53
A walk through king hall + quick facts on amherst
Dorms
Lily takes us through the common spaces of her dorm and talks about the size, location, and weather of Amherst. Amherst is a small liberal arts school of 1800 in Western Mass. Weather can be pretty fickle, but fall is gorgeous with the multicolored foliage.
00:23
Another look at lily's room
Dorms
Another look at Lily's room (since her pesky phone camera won't turn around while she's filming).

Amherst College Morrow Dormitory

00:32
A quick walk through morrow, a dorm near val
Dorms
A quick glance at Morrow Dorm, which has architecture similar to that of the freshman dorms.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved