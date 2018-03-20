Sign Up
Middlebury College

2024 Middlebury College Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Middlebury College?

What type of housing does Middlebury College provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Middlebury College, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Middlebury College?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Middlebury College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Middlebury College, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Middlebury College feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Middlebury College dorm rooms?

The Middlebury College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Middlebury College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Middlebury College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

00:41
A typical sophomore dorm room at middlebury
Dorms
Tori's friend Brenna gives you a tour of her room in the sophomore dorm Hepburn. It's bigger than most freshman dorms and even has space for a couch and T.V.!
00:28
A look at a freshman dorm here at midd!
Dorms
Tori's freshman friend Zeke shows us his room and talks about why he loves living in Stewart Hall.
00:49
Tori shows you her room
Dorms
Tori's room may not be very large, but that's only because it's RA housing (most sophomore rooms are larger!). She also tells you what kind of furniture Midd provides you: desk, wardrobe, desk, chair, bed, and bookshelf.
00:46
A look at weybridge house: an off-campus option for housing
Dorms
Weybridge is a special-interest house at Middlebury that represents local and sustainable foods. It isn't technically considered off-campus housing as it is still owned by the college, but it is removed from the centers of campus and offers a living situation different from that of a dorm. Join Tori and she shows you Weybridge house during Saturday brunch!

Middlebury College Weybridge House

00:46
A look at weybridge house: an off-campus option for housing
Dorms
Weybridge is a special-interest house at Middlebury that represents local and sustainable foods. It isn't technically considered off-campus housing as it is still owned by the college, but it is removed from the centers of campus and offers a living situation different from that of a dorm. Join Tori and she shows you Weybridge house during Saturday brunch!
