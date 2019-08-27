Sign Up
Wesleyan University

2024 Wesleyan University Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Wesleyan University?

What type of housing does Wesleyan University provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Wesleyan University, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 46.0
Women's Dorms true 1.0
Men's Dorms true 1.0
Sorority Housing true 1.0
Fraternity Housing true 1.0
Single-student Apartments true 16.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 33.0

What are the dorms like at Wesleyan University?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Wesleyan University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Wesleyan University, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Wesleyan University feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Wesleyan University dorm rooms?

The Wesleyan University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Wesleyan University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Wesleyan University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

02:37
Housing at wes!
Caroline Bhupathi Dorms
My roommate Kofi who is a tour guide here at Wes talks about housing for first years, sophomores, juniors, and seniors! Wes has a very unique housing experience, which was one of the reasons why I chose Wes!
00:39
What is the wesleyan stereotype?
Dorms
Sam talks about Wesleyan Stereotype
00:30
Do you need a fake id at wesleyan
Dorms
Sam talks about Fake ID at Wesleyan university
09:17
A single in the butterfields!
Iris Olympia Dorms
This is a tour of a first floor single in Butterfields!
01:31
Freshman housing options
Dorms
Grace breaks down the Freshman Housing Options at Wesleyan
01:56
Housing at wesleyan
Dorms
Tiler tells you everything you need to know about housing at Wesleyan
00:57
housing options at wesleyan
Dorms
Jordan breaks down the Freshman Housing Options at Wesleyan

