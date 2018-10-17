Williams College
2024 Williams Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Williams?
What type of housing does Williams provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Williams, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|93.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|7.0
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Williams College?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Williams College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Williams College, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Williams College feel like home!
- Bronfman Science Center Dorm at Williams College
- Currier Hall Dorm at Williams College
- Williams College Museum of Art Dorm at Williams College
- Spring St Dorm at Williams College
- Hollander Hall Dorm at Williams College
- Williams College Dorm at Williams College
- Mission Dining Hall Dorm at Williams College
- Goodrich Hall Dorm at Williams College
- Mission Park Dorm at Williams College
- Sawyer Library Dorm at Williams College
- Williamstown Theatre Festival Dorm at Williams College
What are the dimensions of Williams College dorm rooms?
The Williams College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Williams College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Williams College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours: