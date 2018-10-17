Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Williams College

2024 Williams Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Williams?

What type of housing does Williams provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Williams, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 93.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true 7.0
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Williams College?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Williams College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Williams College, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Williams College feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Williams College dorm rooms?

The Williams College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Williams College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Williams College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

03:06
Dorm room tour
Dorms
hjgdhf
00:45
Frosh quad!
Dorms
This is one of the three Quad’s that I will be showing you! Frosh Quad is home to, you guessed it, an entire quad! When it’s warm, people enjoy playing frisbee or studying in the grass.
02:21
Dorm room essentials (part 3)
Dorms
Most people give very conflicting information on what people need in their dorm rooms, and everyone’s different, but in this video, I give you a run down on what you absolutely need to have, what you kinda need to have, and things that are just nice having. :)
01:23
Night with my entry!
Dorms
All freshman at Williams are put into an Entry, which is a group that lives together during the first year. They are provided with Junior Advisors (JAs) that they can go to for anything (and I do mean anything), and it’s meant to be your first social interactions until you’ve solidified other relationships outside of your entry. Here, I show you an example of an entry (mine) while we discuss the evolutionary merits of chickens.
02:47
Dorm room essentials (part 1)
Dorms
Most people give very conflicting information on what people need in their dorm rooms, and everyone’s different, but in this video, I give you a run down on what you absolutely need to have, what you kinda need to have, and things that are just nice having. :)
02:24
Dorm room common room
Dorms
Alright, so in this video, I show you guys what I typical common room in Mission Park looks like and all the amenities, and then (the good part), I show you what a typical dorm room is like! 60% of the freshman class live in Mission Park, which is all singles!! (No roommates!! Don’t worry though, if you want a roommate, just check out Frosh Quad, which is mostly doubles. But not in this video, though. :))
02:38
Dorm room essentials (part 2)
Dorms
Most people give very conflicting information on what people need in their dorm rooms, and everyone’s different, but in this video, I give you a run down on what you absolutely need to have, what you kinda need to have, and things that are just nice having. :)

Williams College Chapin Hall Dr

00:45
Frosh quad!
Dorms
This is one of the three Quad’s that I will be showing you! Frosh Quad is home to, you guessed it, an entire quad! When it’s warm, people enjoy playing frisbee or studying in the grass.

Williams College Mission Park

03:06
Dorm room tour
Dorms
hjgdhf
02:24
Dorm room common room
Dorms
Alright, so in this video, I show you guys what I typical common room in Mission Park looks like and all the amenities, and then (the good part), I show you what a typical dorm room is like! 60% of the freshman class live in Mission Park, which is all singles!! (No roommates!! Don’t worry though, if you want a roommate, just check out Frosh Quad, which is mostly doubles. But not in this video, though. :))

Williams College Williams College

02:21
Dorm room essentials (part 3)
Dorms
Most people give very conflicting information on what people need in their dorm rooms, and everyone’s different, but in this video, I give you a run down on what you absolutely need to have, what you kinda need to have, and things that are just nice having. :)
02:47
Dorm room essentials (part 1)
Dorms
Most people give very conflicting information on what people need in their dorm rooms, and everyone’s different, but in this video, I give you a run down on what you absolutely need to have, what you kinda need to have, and things that are just nice having. :)
02:38
Dorm room essentials (part 2)
Dorms
Most people give very conflicting information on what people need in their dorm rooms, and everyone’s different, but in this video, I give you a run down on what you absolutely need to have, what you kinda need to have, and things that are just nice having. :)

Williams College Williamstown Theatre Festival

01:23
Night with my entry!
Dorms
All freshman at Williams are put into an Entry, which is a group that lives together during the first year. They are provided with Junior Advisors (JAs) that they can go to for anything (and I do mean anything), and it’s meant to be your first social interactions until you’ve solidified other relationships outside of your entry. Here, I show you an example of an entry (mine) while we discuss the evolutionary merits of chickens.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved