How long do Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 37 tour videos for Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU), so you can expect to spend between 111 to 185 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Phoenix, AZ so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Phoenix weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Phoenix if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU)?

Below is a list of every Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) students!

What is city Phoenix, AZ like?

Phoenix is listed as East South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU).

Who are the tour guides for Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) tours:

Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Phoenix and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) in person.

