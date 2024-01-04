Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

University of the Incarnate Word Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do University of the Incarnate Word tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 8 tour videos for University of the Incarnate Word, so you can expect to spend between 24 to 40 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of the Incarnate Word and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of the Incarnate Word tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of the Incarnate Word tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of the Incarnate Word in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as San Antonio, TX so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of the Incarnate Word, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. San Antonio weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of the Incarnate Word website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of the Incarnate Word tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of the Incarnate Word starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of the Incarnate Word students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore San Antonio if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of the Incarnate Word admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What will I see on a University of the Incarnate Word tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of the Incarnate Word include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of the Incarnate Word students!

What is city San Antonio, TX like?

San Antonio is listed as East South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of the Incarnate Word.

Who are the tour guides for University of the Incarnate Word on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of the Incarnate Word. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of the Incarnate Word tours:

University of the Incarnate Word, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of the Incarnate Word is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, San Antonio and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of the Incarnate Word in person.

01:20
Life at uiw
Julie Weber Campus
Step into the world of the University of the Incarnate Word. Watch some highlights of the sports, campus events and vibrant atmosphere that define life at UIW.
00:46
Carlos anaya, what it means to be a cardinal
Ian Berry Interview
Carlos is a UIW exchange student from Mexico who loves the University’s strong international community. Listen to him talk about his experiences.
00:58
Beni resendiz, what it means to be a cardinal
Ian Berry Interview
Meet Beni, a Communication Arts major at the University of the Incarnate Word. He wants prospective students to know that UIW is a family that has something for everyone.
00:46
Baron bradley, what it means to be a cardinal
Ian Berry Interview
Hear from Baron, a UIW student-athlete who loves the wealth of opportunities to get involved on campus.
00:58
Eduardo gonzalez, what it means to be a cardinal
Ian Berry Interview
For Biology major Eduardo, UIW offers countless ways to meet new people as well as go out into the surrounding community. The friendly staff and welcoming campus atmosphere lets you know that you belong.
00:39
Emoree ibarra, what it means to be a cardinal
Ian Berry Interview
Freshman Emoree loves the feeling of family at UIW. Watch her talk about all the new experiences available to students on campus.
00:44
Esther altamirano, what it means to be a cardinal
Ian Berry Interview
Meet Esther, the parent of a student-athlete who attends UIW. Listen to why her daughter picked the University of the Incarnate Word.
00:47
Mayra salas, what it means to be a cardinal
Ian Berry Interview
Listen to Mayra talk about her experiences at UIW. The Criminal Justice major and resident advisor appreciates the close-knit community on campus that makes it easy to make friends and forge lifelong connections.  
