Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) campus by taking you around Phoenix. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) and Phoenix during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

06:12
Taylor place dorm room essentials
Dorms
In this video I will be talking about the things necessary and for fun at the Taylor Place Dorms.
01:33
Asu downtown library tour
Academics
In this video I will be showing you around the ASU Downtown Library.
01:51
Asu downtown quads
Campus
In this video I will be showing you around ASU Downtown Phoenix's quads.
03:25
Relationship with professors
Academics
In this video I will talk about my relationships with professors and how to pick good professors when making your schedule, etc.
04:21
Let me introduce myself
Food
Hi, I'm Daria Jenkins! I will be your Arizona State University Downtown Tour Guide. I'm excited to show you my campus and I hope you think it's as amazing and beautiful as I do!
02:14
How to manage work & life
Academics
In this video that I took at 1a.m. I talk about how to manage your time while also making sure to take care of yourself.
01:33
Three girls take on mercado
Food
In this video my friend Julia, her friend from back home Michaela and I explored one of the further ASU buildings, Mercado.
02:46
And they were roommates
Academics
In this video I interview my roommate, Patty, about her opinions on all things Downtown.
03:40
Meet ricky, a journalism student at asu's downtown campus
Academics
In this video I interview my friend, Ricky (Richard), about his opinions on all things Downtown.
02:35
Student interview with the amazing julia
Academics
In this video I interview my friend, Julia, about her opinions on all things Downtown.
