University of the Incarnate Word Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of the Incarnate Word virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of the Incarnate Word is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of the Incarnate Word virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of the Incarnate Word vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of the Incarnate Word campus by taking you around San Antonio. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of the Incarnate Word virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of the Incarnate Word in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of the Incarnate Word is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of the Incarnate Word people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of the Incarnate Word and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of the Incarnate Word in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What are the downsides of a University of the Incarnate Word virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of the Incarnate Word on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of the Incarnate Word in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of the Incarnate Word virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of the Incarnate Word virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of the Incarnate Word virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of the Incarnate Word in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of the Incarnate Word. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of the Incarnate Word and San Antonio during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:20
Life at uiw
Julie Weber Campus
Step into the world of the University of the Incarnate Word. Watch some highlights of the sports, campus events and vibrant atmosphere that define life at UIW.
00:46
Carlos anaya, what it means to be a cardinal
Ian Berry Interview
Carlos is a UIW exchange student from Mexico who loves the University’s strong international community. Listen to him talk about his experiences.
00:58
Beni resendiz, what it means to be a cardinal
Ian Berry Interview
Meet Beni, a Communication Arts major at the University of the Incarnate Word. He wants prospective students to know that UIW is a family that has something for everyone.
00:46
Baron bradley, what it means to be a cardinal
Ian Berry Interview
Hear from Baron, a UIW student-athlete who loves the wealth of opportunities to get involved on campus.
00:58
Eduardo gonzalez, what it means to be a cardinal
Ian Berry Interview
For Biology major Eduardo, UIW offers countless ways to meet new people as well as go out into the surrounding community. The friendly staff and welcoming campus atmosphere lets you know that you belong.
00:39
Emoree ibarra, what it means to be a cardinal
Ian Berry Interview
Freshman Emoree loves the feeling of family at UIW. Watch her talk about all the new experiences available to students on campus.
00:44
Esther altamirano, what it means to be a cardinal
Ian Berry Interview
Meet Esther, the parent of a student-athlete who attends UIW. Listen to why her daughter picked the University of the Incarnate Word.
00:47
Mayra salas, what it means to be a cardinal
Ian Berry Interview
Listen to Mayra talk about her experiences at UIW. The Criminal Justice major and resident advisor appreciates the close-knit community on campus that makes it easy to make friends and forge lifelong connections.  
