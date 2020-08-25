Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 9 tour videos for Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic), so you can expect to spend between 27 to 45 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Mesa, AZ so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Mesa weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Mesa if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic)?

Below is a list of every Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) students!

What is city Mesa, AZ like?

Mesa is listed as East South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic).

Who are the tour guides for Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) tours:

Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Mesa and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
02:11
Ceci on why asu polytechnic?
Cecilia Knaggs Campus
Hi all! This is just a quick introduction video about me and ASU, can't wait to show you more!
05:27
Ceci: tour around polytechnic campus
Cecilia Knaggs Academics
In this video I show you guys what it looks like in an ASU classroom, times are a little different now! I also talk about how my classes have been so far :)
02:44
Why asu with rachael, an air traffic control major!
Rachael Shantz Interview
Meet Rachael, and learn more about her major: Air Traffic control at the ASU Polytechnic campus!
04:40
Class in a simulator at asu polytechnic!
Rachael Shantz Academics
Rachael shows us what it looks like to learn the ins and outs of air traffic control in a flight simulator!
02:28
What's around campus?
Rachael Shantz Campus
Rachael takes us around town to see the sights near ASU's Polytechnic campus.
02:02
Top 3 reasons i love asu!
Rachael Shantz Interview
Learn why Rachael loves ASU!
01:11
Life at the polytechnic campus
Cindi Farmer Campus
ASU students talk about what it feels like to live and learn on the Polytechnic campus.
02:23
Our favorite things about poly
Cindi Farmer Campus
ASU students talk about their favorite aspects of the Polytechnic campus.
01:35
Road trip!! weekend getaways
Pushan Kochar
Come along with us on a road trip to Sedona!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved