Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) campus by taking you around Mesa. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) and Mesa during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:11
Ceci on why asu polytechnic?
Cecilia Knaggs Campus
Hi all! This is just a quick introduction video about me and ASU, can't wait to show you more!
05:27
Ceci: tour around polytechnic campus
Cecilia Knaggs Academics
In this video I show you guys what it looks like in an ASU classroom, times are a little different now! I also talk about how my classes have been so far :)
02:44
Why asu with rachael, an air traffic control major!
Rachael Shantz Interview
Meet Rachael, and learn more about her major: Air Traffic control at the ASU Polytechnic campus!
04:40
Class in a simulator at asu polytechnic!
Rachael Shantz Academics
Rachael shows us what it looks like to learn the ins and outs of air traffic control in a flight simulator!
02:28
What's around campus?
Rachael Shantz Campus
Rachael takes us around town to see the sights near ASU's Polytechnic campus.
02:02
Top 3 reasons i love asu!
Rachael Shantz Interview
Learn why Rachael loves ASU!
01:11
Life at the polytechnic campus
Cindi Farmer Campus
ASU students talk about what it feels like to live and learn on the Polytechnic campus.
02:23
Our favorite things about poly
Cindi Farmer Campus
ASU students talk about their favorite aspects of the Polytechnic campus.
01:35
Road trip!! weekend getaways
Pushan Kochar
Come along with us on a road trip to Sedona!
