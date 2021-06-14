Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Arizona State University-West (ASU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Arizona State University-West (ASU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 9 tour videos for Arizona State University-West (ASU), so you can expect to spend between 27 to 45 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Arizona State University-West (ASU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Arizona State University-West (ASU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Arizona State University-West (ASU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Arizona State University-West (ASU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Glendale, AZ so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Arizona State University-West (ASU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Glendale weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Arizona State University-West (ASU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Arizona State University-West (ASU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Arizona State University-West (ASU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Arizona State University-West (ASU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Glendale if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Arizona State University-West (ASU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Arizona State University-West (ASU)?

Below is a list of every Arizona State University-West (ASU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Arizona State University-West (ASU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Arizona State University-West (ASU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Arizona State University-West (ASU) students!

What is city Glendale, AZ like?

Glendale is listed as East South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Arizona State University-West (ASU).

Who are the tour guides for Arizona State University-West (ASU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Arizona State University-West (ASU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Arizona State University-West (ASU) tours:

Arizona State University-West (ASU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Arizona State University-West (ASU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Glendale and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Arizona State University-West (ASU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:22
Asu students describe life at west campus
Cindi Farmer Campus
ASU students talk about what it feels like on the West campus.  
01:25
Our favorite things about west campus
Cindi Farmer
ASU students talk about their favorite aspects of the West campus.
02:13
What i love about asu with katherine
Demo Account Interview
Meet Katherine, a second year business administration major at ASU's West campus.
00:59
Setting yourself up for success at asu
Demo Account Interview
A few pointers for incoming students on how to set yourself up for success in college.
00:55
Katherine walsh | asu faculty are amazing
Demo Account Academics
Katherine talks a bit about why she thinks ASU's faculty is amazing!
01:39
West campus tour with maple
Maple Lv Campus
Tour ASU West Campus during the holiday. Let‘s experience the beauty of the west campus of Arizona State University.
01:35
Road trip!! weekend getaways
Pushan Kochar
Come along with us on a day trip from ASU and check out what there is to do around Arizona!
01:25
Favorite thing about asu west campus
Cindi Farmer Campus
ASU West students talk about their favorite things about the West campus.
01:22
Life at asu's west campus
Cindi Farmer Campus
A brief look at what it feels like to live and learn on ASU's West campus.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved