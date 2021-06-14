Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Arizona State University-West (ASU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Arizona State University-West (ASU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Arizona State University-West (ASU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Arizona State University-West (ASU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Arizona State University-West (ASU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Arizona State University-West (ASU) campus by taking you around Glendale. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Arizona State University-West (ASU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Arizona State University-West (ASU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Arizona State University-West (ASU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Arizona State University-West (ASU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Arizona State University-West (ASU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Arizona State University-West (ASU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Arizona State University-West (ASU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Arizona State University-West (ASU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Arizona State University-West (ASU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Arizona State University-West (ASU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Arizona State University-West (ASU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Arizona State University-West (ASU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Arizona State University-West (ASU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Arizona State University-West (ASU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Arizona State University-West (ASU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Arizona State University-West (ASU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Arizona State University-West (ASU) and Glendale during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:22
Asu students describe life at west campus
Cindi Farmer Campus
ASU students talk about what it feels like on the West campus.  
01:25
Our favorite things about west campus
Cindi Farmer
ASU students talk about their favorite aspects of the West campus.
02:13
What i love about asu with katherine
Demo Account Interview
Meet Katherine, a second year business administration major at ASU's West campus.
00:59
Setting yourself up for success at asu
Demo Account Interview
A few pointers for incoming students on how to set yourself up for success in college.
00:55
Katherine walsh | asu faculty are amazing
Demo Account Academics
Katherine talks a bit about why she thinks ASU's faculty is amazing!
01:39
West campus tour with maple
Maple Lv Campus
Tour ASU West Campus during the holiday. Let‘s experience the beauty of the west campus of Arizona State University.
01:35
Road trip!! weekend getaways
Pushan Kochar
Come along with us on a day trip from ASU and check out what there is to do around Arizona!
01:25
Favorite thing about asu west campus
Cindi Farmer Campus
ASU West students talk about their favorite things about the West campus.
01:22
Life at asu's west campus
Cindi Farmer Campus
A brief look at what it feels like to live and learn on ASU's West campus.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved