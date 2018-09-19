Sign Up
Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) campus by taking you around Shawnee. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) and Shawnee during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:46
Clubs on campus!
Academics
This week is Engage Week at OBU! Almost every on campus club will be represented this week in the Gieger Center at booths on different days. Here are some samples of different clubs and things you can get involved with. There are sports clubs, intramurals, social clubs, obu-tv news, rock climbing club, Campus Activities Board, honor societies, and more,
01:08
Come with me to get coffee!
This is one of several awesome coffee places in Shawnee, Oklahoma, the city where Oklahoma Baptist University is located. Because OBU is in a smaller city, you will always see someone from OBU at the coffee shops around.
03:20
Come inside the dorms!
Dorms
Come inside and visit WMU, a freshman girls dorm and Agee, the freshman guys dorm. Get a firsthand look at the rooms and how these lovely folks set them up.
02:22
What you need to have? dorm room essentials
Dorms
Hey! Meet Lily and hear about what is totally essential to have in your dorm room that you may not have thought of before!
00:46
Gieger center
Food
The Gieger Center is a central part of campus. Students often hang out here in between classes and it's a great place to get a starbucks drink, grab a snack, or hangout with friends. It is open 24-7 also!
02:47
Bailey business center tour + interview with a professor!
Academics
This building houses the business professors and is the hub for business classes. If you are a business major, you will spend a lot of time here. You may also have a class here if you are in other classes, just depends!
01:55
Shawnee hall tour
Academics
This is such an important building. A lot of general education classes are held in here so every student will have at least one class in here. The Craig Dorland Theater is in here and The Chair of the Division of Education is also housed in here. Education majors are in here a lot, specifically.
02:53
Wood science building
Academics
The Wood Science building has labs, a planetarium, an arboretum, and awesome professors. Check it out.
00:46
My daily schedule (seen in my planner)
Academics
Here is an example of what a day to day looks like for me and how I organize it.
01:28
Food!
Food
We have an upstairs cafeteria and a downstairs eating area with a couple of restaurants. There are several different meal plans based on want.
