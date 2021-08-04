Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Austin Peay State University (APSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Austin Peay State University (APSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 28 tour videos for Austin Peay State University (APSU), so you can expect to spend between 84 to 140 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Austin Peay State University (APSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Austin Peay State University (APSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Austin Peay State University (APSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Austin Peay State University (APSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Clarksville, TN so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Austin Peay State University (APSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Clarksville weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Austin Peay State University (APSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Austin Peay State University (APSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Austin Peay State University (APSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Austin Peay State University (APSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Clarksville if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Austin Peay State University (APSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Austin Peay State University (APSU)?

Below is a list of every Austin Peay State University (APSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Austin Peay State University (APSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Austin Peay State University (APSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Austin Peay State University (APSU) students!

What is city Clarksville, TN like?

Clarksville is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Austin Peay State University (APSU).

Who are the tour guides for Austin Peay State University (APSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Austin Peay State University (APSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Austin Peay State University (APSU) tours:

Austin Peay State University (APSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Austin Peay State University (APSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Clarksville and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Austin Peay State University (APSU) in person.

01:47
The governor's own marching band at austin peay state university with ashleigh
Demo Account Academics
The Governor's Own Marching Band at Austin Peay State University with Ashleigh
00:47
My favorite course at austin peay state university with kierstan
Demo Account Academics
My Favorite Course at Austin Peay State University with Kierstan
01:20
My favorite things about being a student at austin peay state university with kierstan
Demo Account
Kierstan describes her experience at APSU, including her sorority and her favorite campus traditions.
00:42
Who thrives at austin peay state university with kierstan
Demo Account
Who Thrives at Austin Peay State University with Kierstan
00:53
Why i love austin peay state university with kierstan
Demo Account
Kierstan shares why she chose and loves APSU.
01:25
Top 3 reasons i love austin peay state university with claire
Demo Account
Top 3 Reasons I Love Austin Peay State University with Claire
01:36
Why i chose austin peay state university with claire
Demo Account Academics
01:29
3 reasons i love austin peay university with taylor
Demo Account Academics
3 Reasons I Love Austin Peay University with Taylor
01:59
Why austin peay state university is the right fit for me with taylor
Demo Account Academics
Why I Love Being a Biology Major at Austin Peay State University with Taylor
01:03
Things to do around austin peay state university with kennedy
Demo Account
Things to Do Around Austin Peay State University with Kennedy
