University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 21 tour videos for University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), so you can expect to spend between 63 to 105 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Huntsville, AL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Huntsville weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Huntsville if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH)?

Below is a list of every University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) students!

What is city Huntsville, AL like?

Huntsville is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH).

Who are the tour guides for University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) tours:

University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Huntsville and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) in person.

00:29
Introduction to uah host
Dorms
Introduction to the host for the tour of UAH; Ryan Braden.
02:13
North campus residence hall tour
Dorms
A quick tour of the dorms at UAH! This will give you a good idea of what all campus housing at UAH is like; all of them come with individual bedrooms which is a major perk.
00:35
My morning commute!
A little slice of life video, what my average morning commute looks like. It's a nice cardio workout on my way to my first class of the day!
01:04
The center of campus
Campus
I'll show you all around the middle of The Greenway at the center of UAH's campus. The differences in the street view and my video should show you just how fast our campus is expanding!
04:23
Talking to my friend at the charger union!
Campus
This video shows you inside the CU, which is sort of the "hub" for students on campus. It has a theater, multiple dining options, and tons of public and private areas to study at. You'll be introduced to my friend who will tell you a bit about his opinions and experiences so far at UAH.
02:21
The cafeteria
Food
This is "The Caf" where I go to eat every night and study, relax and do my homework.
01:31
The charger village food court
Food
The Charger Village Food Court is a collection of dining options as well as a Boar's Head located right next to the newest dorm on campus, Charger Village.
01:34
The student services building
Campus
The Student Services Building is the administrative Hub of the campus; its where all the important behinds the scenes work is done and official people work at (that aren't a part of individual colleges of course).
01:19
A walk inside olin b. king hall
Academics
Olin B. King is the Hall at UAH that I take all of my Computer Science classes at. Unfortunately its also the farthest building from my dorm on the other side of campus. But the building itself has a ton of useful tech and plenty of open labs to get your work done in.
00:51
The average computer lab
Academics
This is what the average computer lab looks like on campus here at UAH.
