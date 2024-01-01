Hey! I'm Lily, welcome to Baker University! Baker University

Got some questions? I have some answers! Baker University

Good Afternoon, welcome to my room! Delta Delta Delta

WHAT?! You don't have a quad? Baker University (BU)

Jenna Black wants to talk to YOU about BU Baker University

Osborne Chapel came all the way from England! Clarice I Osborne Memorial Chapel

Welcome to the Library! part 1 Collins Library - Baker University

This is Dylan from Dallas Baker University

Come enjoy some food in the caf! Baker University Bookstore

Liam came all the way from Scotland to tell you about Baker Baker University

Thinking about studying science? You'll wanna check this out! Baker University

This is my building! Pulliam Mass Media Center Baker University

FUN FACT: President Taft hearts Baker Baker University

Mabee you shouls come to Baker! Mabee Hall, Part 1 Baker University

Mabee you should come to Baker! Mabee Hall, Part 1 Baker University

Harter Union, were friends are always plentiful! Baker University

Walking to Zeta Chi for a bike pump! So fun! Baldwin City Chamber of Commerce