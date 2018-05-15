Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

SUNY College at Geneseo Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are SUNY College at Geneseo virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. SUNY College at Geneseo is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of SUNY College at Geneseo virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the SUNY College at Geneseo vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the SUNY College at Geneseo campus by taking you around Geneseo. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a SUNY College at Geneseo virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit SUNY College at Geneseo in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of SUNY College at Geneseo is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the SUNY College at Geneseo people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting SUNY College at Geneseo and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting SUNY College at Geneseo in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at SUNY College at Geneseo?

For your convenience, below is a list of SUNY College at Geneseo places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a SUNY College at Geneseo virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring SUNY College at Geneseo on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting SUNY College at Geneseo in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the SUNY College at Geneseo virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a SUNY College at Geneseo virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a SUNY College at Geneseo virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting SUNY College at Geneseo in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour SUNY College at Geneseo. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience SUNY College at Geneseo and Geneseo during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:30
Hi and welcome to geneseo!
Campus
Welcome to Geneseo! I'm Jasmine, an English and Spanish major freshman, and I'm super excited to show you everything I've learned and loved about Geneseo since I started in the fall.
00:56
The green, the best place for a sunny, 70-degree day with friends
Campus
The Green is a picturesque campus hangout spot for a nice day. Check out the hammocks, food truck, and dogs! Sometimes musical groups perform too.
01:36
Glass hallways and geneseo's cow country
Campus
Let's talk school size, rural community, and opportunity (and glass hallways)!
01:19
Brodie hall and another riveting geneseo statue
Academics
Welcome to Brodie Hall, home to the arts across campus (musical theater, theater, music, art history, dance)! Practice rooms, stages, and art galleries can be found here. Geneseo currently has no visual arts programs, but many interested students are petitioning for the reestablishment of a minor/major.
02:01
Milne library
Academics
Milne Library is divided into three sections: the noisy basement, the calm main floor, and the dead silent top floor. There's a cafe to order food and a service desk for all of your staple and scissor needs. Tutoring centers and classrooms are also in the library, alongside Geneseo's statue Minerva.
01:58
The college union: flags, spinning top chairs, and a banana conquerer (and much, much more)
Food
The college union can be referred to as the beating heart of campus with options for food, fun, studying, and involvement
01:14
Massage chairs, yogibos, and sleeping pods (my favorite room on campus!)
Campus
Behold one of my favorite rooms on campus: The Wellness Room. Relax in a massage chair, scroll through a laptop in a yogibo, or take a nap in a sleeping pod... just be sure to take your shoes off at the door.
01:29
Steuben hall room (ft. my friendly, cleanly neighbor kristen)
Dorms
Have a look into my friend Kristen's freshman dorm room in Steuben Hall, a building in central campus.
02:01
Psych & violin performance major kristen
Academics
Psychology and violin performance major Kristen tells us about her experience at Geneseo.
02:03
Greek life, off campus housing, and the rushing process
Greek life, rushing, and off-campus can be overwhelming when you're coming into college and looking into the future. Here's some of our insight and experience!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved