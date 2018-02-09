Sign Up
Boston College (BC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Boston College (BC) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Boston College (BC) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Boston College (BC) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Boston College (BC) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Boston College (BC) campus by taking you around Chestnut Hill. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Boston College (BC) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Boston College (BC) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Boston College (BC) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Boston College (BC) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Boston College (BC) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Boston College (BC) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Boston College (BC)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Boston College (BC) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Boston College (BC) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Boston College (BC) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Boston College (BC) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Boston College (BC) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Boston College (BC) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Boston College (BC) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Boston College (BC) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Boston College (BC). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Boston College (BC) and Chestnut Hill during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:26
Meet sam! and get ready to experience boston college, through her eyes
Campus
Welcome to Boston College! It's a beautiful day out and a great day to see the school. Hopefully you'll have a better idea of a day in the life of a BC student after this tour.
00:24
Nothing like gameday at boston college!
The football team is an important part of the BC experience! This is a video of the Red Bandana game, a tradition that honors alumnus Welles Crowther (Class of 1999). Welles Crowther died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks and reportedly saved at least a dozen lives while wearing his trademark Red Bandana - the same one he wore while playing lacrosse at BC.
01:07
Sam tells you about housing options at bc
Dorms
This dorm is located on lower campus, and ideal location for underclassman housing. Some room types for freshman at BC include traditional 3-person room, apartment-style 4-person rooms, and standard doubles like this one.
00:49
Sam gives you a tour of gasson hall - a staple of bc's campus
Academics
Gasson Hall was built in 1913. It's located in the center of Middle Campus, across from the Admission Office, and is a great place to study.
00:33
A glimpse at a typical sophomore suite!
Dorms
Sophomores get a serious upgrade to their living situations with suites like these.
00:49
Sam shows you around a typical bc classroom
Academics
Stokes Hall was a $78 million investment and was recently completed in 2012. It's the first new academic facility on the Chestnut Hill part of campus in 45 years. The building houses 36 classrooms, conference rooms, and a performance/lecture hall.
00:31
More from higgins hall - the science hall at bc
Academics
This is a favorite study spot on campus. It's a clean and polished building and was recently renovated in 1997. Lots of pre-med and nursing classes are held, both of which are well-known programs for BC.
00:38
Take a tour of higgins hall - the science hall at bc
Academics
This is a favorite study spot on campus. It's a clean and polished building and was recently renovated in 1997.
00:34
Take a walk through lower quad, and hear about tailgates at bc
Lower campus houses a lot of upperclassman housing and tailgates. FYI - you need to be 21 to attend tailgates, but they look awesome!
00:27
Take a walk through lower campus with sam
Campus
I love living in lower campus because it's sounded by so much student life and activities. You can see that the hockey, basketball, and football stadium are all nearby.
