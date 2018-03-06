Sign Up
Tufts University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Tufts University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 82 tour videos for Tufts University, so you can expect to spend between 246 to 410 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Tufts University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Tufts University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Tufts University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Tufts University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Medford, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Tufts University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Medford weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Tufts University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Tufts University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Tufts University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Tufts University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Medford if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Tufts University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Tufts University?

Below is a list of every Tufts University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Tufts University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Tufts University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Tufts University students!

What is city Medford, MA like?

Medford is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Tufts University.

Who are the tour guides for Tufts University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Tufts University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Tufts University tours:

Tufts University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Tufts University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Medford and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Tufts University in person.

00:29
Get ready for my tour of tufts university!
Dorms
I introduce myself
01:30
Walk with me on my commute to class
Academics
My morning commute to my science for non-majors course
02:14
Welcome to the academic quad!
Campus
A quick tour of the main quad and some of the most important academic buildings for undergraduates
01:00
Jumbo!
Campus
You haven't been to Tufts if you haven't taken a picture with Jumbo.
02:30
Check out dewick dining hall at tufts
Food
Dewick Dining Hall is the largest on campus dining hall that offers a vast selection of varieties and caters to all needs.
01:31
Let's hang out on the president's lawn
Campus
The president's lawn is where people relax and hang out with friends when the weather is nice.
04:30
On being a female biochem major at tufts
Academics
Student and biochem major Kinsey Drake answers some questions about her Tufts experience.
02:26
Take a tour of davis square
Food
Davis Square is where people go out for coffee and bars and generally hang off campus.
03:31
Welcome to the the tufts art gallery - small + poignant
Campus
The Tufts Art Gallery is kind of a hidden gem. People are super encouraging and there are plenty of opportunities to get your art on!
02:13
Coffee with aaron wong, double major in the tower cafe
Campus
I interview Aaron Wong about his double-life of being a computer scientist and a musician at the Tower Cafe at Tufts.
