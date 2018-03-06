Sign Up
Tufts University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Tufts University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Tufts University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Tufts University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Tufts University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Tufts University campus by taking you around Medford. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Tufts University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Tufts University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Tufts University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Tufts University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Tufts University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Tufts University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Tufts University?

For your convenience, below is a list of Tufts University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Tufts University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Tufts University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Tufts University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Tufts University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Tufts University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Tufts University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Tufts University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Tufts University. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Tufts University and Medford during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:29
Get ready for my tour of tufts university!
Dorms
I introduce myself
01:30
Walk with me on my commute to class
Academics
My morning commute to my science for non-majors course
02:14
Welcome to the academic quad!
Campus
A quick tour of the main quad and some of the most important academic buildings for undergraduates
01:00
Jumbo!
Campus
You haven't been to Tufts if you haven't taken a picture with Jumbo.
02:30
Check out dewick dining hall at tufts
Food
Dewick Dining Hall is the largest on campus dining hall that offers a vast selection of varieties and caters to all needs.
01:31
Let's hang out on the president's lawn
Campus
The president's lawn is where people relax and hang out with friends when the weather is nice.
04:30
On being a female biochem major at tufts
Academics
Student and biochem major Kinsey Drake answers some questions about her Tufts experience.
02:26
Take a tour of davis square
Food
Davis Square is where people go out for coffee and bars and generally hang off campus.
03:31
Welcome to the the tufts art gallery - small + poignant
Campus
The Tufts Art Gallery is kind of a hidden gem. People are super encouraging and there are plenty of opportunities to get your art on!
02:13
Coffee with aaron wong, double major in the tower cafe
Campus
I interview Aaron Wong about his double-life of being a computer scientist and a musician at the Tower Cafe at Tufts.
